Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Horrible Event In History That’s Not Well Known? (Closed)

Please share some historical facts you know but not many people talk about.
#1
For me it’s got to be the “Human Experimentation” during WW2. Japan would do horrible things to innocent Japanese people for absolutely no reason. When America found out about it, they let them keep doing it as long as they shared their findings with America. Horrible, right?
#2
During the United States westward expansion, the country officials would send out troops to kill off all the buffalo found. They would just kill them and leave them there to rot. Why? So that the native people who followed the herds and depended on them for their livelihoods, and used every part of the animal in their day to day life wouldn’t be able to. This is how the battles were won by the United States and the Tribes forced onto Reservations. Makes the song lyics, “Give me a home where the buffalo roam” take on a whole new meaning, right? The very worst part for me is that this was introduced to me as a throw away sentence in my 4th grade social studies book.
#3
America’s atrocities. I’m sure this was said already but I don’t feel like checking
#4
When the Japanese ambassador came to the White House, after Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt had their Declaration of War in his desk drawer.
