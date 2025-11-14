Hey Pandas, What Inspired You To Do Something Big? (Closed)

Share down below.
#1
My friend and I want to become actresses when we grow up, you know, like starring in movies or TV shows. I’ve went to Barbizon before, but she doesn’t have any experience. Fortunately, she found New York Film Academy, which is an acting summer camp! The tuition in all would be $10,000 for us to both go there, so we had to make money fast. That’s why right now, we’re walking dogs, baby sitting, selling baked goods, have our own lemonade stand, selling jewelry, and much more!
#2
I started watching Hermitcraft last yeaar, and now I’m saving up money ( 60 dollars for 2 years) for my own Minecraft server with my 2 younger cousins and my brother!
#3
In 6th grade, I was having trouble with my writing skills. So I started a book review blog to get more experience. Let’s just say it worked.
#4
A few years back while I was a junior in high school, I noticed everyone’s mental health was just absolutely out-of-it. A friend and I got in touch with administration regarding the matter in a rather lengthy email, and we launched a mental health organization at our school. Fast-forward some time later, right before Thanksgiving Break, we put post-it notes with positive messages all over the lockers around the entire school. People mostly loved it; it was the biggest thing we had done. Later on, we planned a summit that involved a Kahoot and a presentation–unfortunately, not too many people attended, but I did have some good discussion(s) with folks after the event. To this day, it is no longer existent, but I am glad that it did exist for the time that it did.
Mental health is important, after all!
Follow Us