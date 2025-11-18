17 Brilliantly Absurd Comics By Glenn McCoy That Poke Fun At Life’s Peculiarities (New Pics)

Meet Glenn McCoy, a talented artist whose work always brings a smile. He’s the creator behind popular comics like “The Duplex” and “The Flying McCoys,” where everyday life turns into funny, relatable moments.

His creativity doesn’t stop there—Glenn has contributed to big movies like “Despicable Me” and “The Grinch,” showing his amazing ability to bring characters to life. Whether in comics, animation, or children’s books like “I See Santa Everywhere,” Glenn’s work connects with people in a simple and fun way.

More info: Instagram | glennmccoy.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: glennmccoy89

#2

Image source: glennmccoy89

#3

Image source: glennmccoy89

#4

Image source: glennmccoy89

#5

Image source: glennmccoy89

#6

Image source: glennmccoy89

#7

Image source: glennmccoy89

#8

Image source: glennmccoy89

#9

Image source: glennmccoy89

#10

Image source: glennmccoy89

#11

Image source: glennmccoy89

#12

Image source: glennmccoy89

#13

Image source: glennmccoy89

#14

Image source: glennmccoy89

#15

Image source: glennmccoy89

#16

Image source: glennmccoy89

#17

Image source: glennmccoy89

