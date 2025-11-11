Abandoned Church Transformed With Colorful Graffiti In Morocco

Everything Okuda San Miguel touches turns to technicolor. You might remember him from the wild church-turned-skate-park we wrote about last year. Well, San Miguel is back, and this time he’s set his sights on a new building: an abandoned church in Youssoufia, Morocco, a project he’s titled “11 Mirages To The freedom.”

“One of the most amazing things about doing those churches was to feel that religions and spiritualism  are changing with the new generations,” San Miguel told Bored Panda. “It doesn’t matter where it is located or the culture living in the place. It is like the painting of the church brings together different religions. Art doesn’t care about borders. Muslim people came to take pictures of the Moroccan church, and pictures of me. This is love, freedom, peace and equality”

More info: iamgallerymadrid.com | britishcouncil.org | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: designboom)

“religions and spiritualism are changing with the new generations”

“It doesn’t matter where it is located or the culture living in the place”

“It is like the painting of the church brings together different religions”

“Art doesn’t care about borders”

“Muslim people came to take pictures of the Moroccan church, and pictures of me”

“This is love, freedom, peace and equality”

