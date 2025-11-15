French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

by

Life is filled with simple things that most of us probably relate to. Like your cat being mean to you, or not keeping up with your new year’s resolutions. The comic artist from France named Juliette is back on Bored Panda (previous parts here and here) to show some more light-hearted, humorous, and relatable comics. Juliette creates comics about everyday life and its struggles. She draws her inspiration from day-to-day situations while living with her cat and boyfriend.

What do you think of these sweet and cute comics? Do you relate to any of them? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to upvote your favorite one! Also, go show some love to Juliette on her social media accounts.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#2

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#3

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#4

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#5

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#6

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#7

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#8

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#9

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#10

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#11

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#12

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#13

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#14

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#15

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#16

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#17

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#18

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#19

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

#20

French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Image source: artbyjuliet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Ever Cried Over? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
We Put Together 8 Spooky Color Palettes For The Perfect Halloween Interior Design Inspiration
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Why Atlanta Is One Of The Best Shows On Television
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2021
Penelope and Colin from Netflix TV show Bridgerton season 3
‘Fool Me Once,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Baby Reindeer,’ and ‘The Gentlemen’ Soaring At The Top In Netflix’s Half-Yearly Streaming Report
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2024
Felt Floral Art That I Made With Hundreds Of Hand-Cut Pieces
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Inventions That Betty White Is Older Than And It Helps Put Her Age Into Perspective
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.