French Artist Makes Light-Hearted Comics About Daily Struggles (20 New Pics)

Life is filled with simple things that most of us probably relate to. Like your cat being mean to you, or not keeping up with your new year’s resolutions. The comic artist from France named Juliette is back on Bored Panda (previous parts here and here) to show some more light-hearted, humorous, and relatable comics. Juliette creates comics about everyday life and its struggles. She draws her inspiration from day-to-day situations while living with her cat and boyfriend.
What do you think of these sweet and cute comics? Do you relate to any of them? Tell us in the comments and don’t forget to upvote your favorite one! Also, go show some love to Juliette on her social media accounts.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com
#1
Image source: artbyjuliet
#2
Image source: artbyjuliet
#3
Image source: artbyjuliet
#4
Image source: artbyjuliet
#5
Image source: artbyjuliet
#6
Image source: artbyjuliet
#7
Image source: artbyjuliet
#8
Image source: artbyjuliet
#9
Image source: artbyjuliet
#10
Image source: artbyjuliet
#11
Image source: artbyjuliet
#12
Image source: artbyjuliet
#13
Image source: artbyjuliet
#14
Image source: artbyjuliet
#15
Image source: artbyjuliet
#16
Image source: artbyjuliet
#17
Image source: artbyjuliet
#18
Image source: artbyjuliet
#19
Image source: artbyjuliet
#20
Image source: artbyjuliet
Follow Us