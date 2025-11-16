29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

I’m a graphic artist living in Aarhus, Denmark and I work under the name DAU-DAW. I grew up in the countryside where I developed a great love for both nature and animals – all of which are reflected in my work below. I spend between a few days and several weeks creating each of these little worlds.
The “maps” are all divided into different countries and every mountain, every lake, every city and every ocean in these pieces are named after everything relevant to the title of each piece. Take for example Felidae – Land of the Lion. Everything in this “map” is named after both fictional and actual lion species that are either extinct or still around today.
No actual geographical locations are presented in any of these pieces. Everything has been drawn from scratch by me using mostly Illustrator. I hope you like it!
More info: Instagram | icanvas.com
#1 Ursidae – Land Of The Panda
#2 Felidae – Land Of The Lion
#3 Strigiformes – Land Of The Owl
#4 Land Of Monstera
#5 Ailuridae – Land Of The Red Panda
#6 Giraffoidea – Land Of The Giraffe
#7 Mustelidae – Land Of The Otter
#8 Canis – Land Of The Wolf
#9 Accipitridae – Land Of The Eagle
#10 Anatidae – Land Of The Swan
#11 Vulpini – Land Of The Fox
#12 Leporidae – Land Of The Rabbit
#13 Alcidae – Land Of The Puffin
#14 E. F. Caballus – Land Of The Horse
#15 Felidae – Land Of The Cheetah
#16 Psittacoidea – Land Of The Parrot
#17 Spheniscidae – Land Of The Penguin
#18 Pantherinae – Land Of Big Cats
#19 Trochilidae – Land Of The Hummingbird
#20 Panthera – Land Of The Jaguar
#21 Macaca – Land Of The Macaque
#22 Ursidae – Land Of The Bear
#23 Vombatiformes – Land Of The Koala
#24 Caprinae – Land Of The Bighorn Sheep
#25 Cervidae – Land Of The Deer
#26 Phoenicopteriformes – Land Of The Flamingo
#27 Elephantidae – Land Of The Elephant
#28 Cacatuidae – Land Of The Cockatoo
#29 Vespertilionidae – Land Of The Long-Eared Bat
