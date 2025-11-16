29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

by

I’m a graphic artist living in Aarhus, Denmark and I work under the name DAU-DAW. I grew up in the countryside where I developed a great love for both nature and animals – all of which are reflected in my work below. I spend between a few days and several weeks creating each of these little worlds.

The “maps” are all divided into different countries and every mountain, every lake, every city and every ocean in these pieces are named after everything relevant to the title of each piece. Take for example Felidae – Land of the Lion. Everything in this “map” is named after both fictional and actual lion species that are either extinct or still around today. 

No actual geographical locations are presented in any of these pieces. Everything has been drawn from scratch by me using mostly Illustrator. I hope you like it!

More info: Instagram | icanvas.com

#1 Ursidae – Land Of The Panda

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#2 Felidae – Land Of The Lion

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#3 Strigiformes – Land Of The Owl

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#4 Land Of Monstera

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#5 Ailuridae – Land Of The Red Panda

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#6 Giraffoidea – Land Of The Giraffe

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#7 Mustelidae – Land Of The Otter

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#8 Canis – Land Of The Wolf

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#9 Accipitridae – Land Of The Eagle

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#10 Anatidae – Land Of The Swan

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#11 Vulpini – Land Of The Fox

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#12 Leporidae – Land Of The Rabbit

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#13 Alcidae – Land Of The Puffin

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#14 E. F. Caballus – Land Of The Horse

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#15 Felidae – Land Of The Cheetah

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#16 Psittacoidea – Land Of The Parrot

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#17 Spheniscidae – Land Of The Penguin

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#18 Pantherinae – Land Of Big Cats

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#19 Trochilidae – Land Of The Hummingbird

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#20 Panthera – Land Of The Jaguar

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#21 Macaca – Land Of The Macaque

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#22 Ursidae – Land Of The Bear

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#23 Vombatiformes – Land Of The Koala

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#24 Caprinae – Land Of The Bighorn Sheep

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#25 Cervidae – Land Of The Deer

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#26 Phoenicopteriformes – Land Of The Flamingo

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#27 Elephantidae – Land Of The Elephant

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#28 Cacatuidae – Land Of The Cockatoo

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

#29 Vespertilionidae – Land Of The Long-Eared Bat

29 Maps That I Made In Honor Of Nature And Animals

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Austin Butler Flaunts “Peak Male Body” After He Stopped Torturing Himself For Film Roles
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Anton-Constantin Anastassov And The Gothic Surrealism Of His Work
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Pets Who Just Came Back From The Vet, And Their Expressions Say It All
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Spent More Than 5 Years Documenting Endangered River Biodiversity
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Travel’s “Ghost Loop”
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2020
MasterChef USA
Is The Show “MasterChef” Staged?
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.