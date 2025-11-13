50 Comics About Science From A Non-Scientist

Hi!
My name is John Sutton. I’m a webcomic artist from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
About six years ago, although I’m not a scientist (or even closely related to any scientific field), I started drawing comics about a bungling scientist and his robot sidekick. After pestering my coworkers for weeks with my latest drawings, they suggested that I start posting them online.
After six years, a huge learning curve, and a LOT of self-doubts, I really feel like these comics have come a long way. What I’ve posted below is some of the funniest comics from the last few years, but if you’d like to see all 550+ comics feel free to check out my website or my social media.
I hope you enjoy!
More info: the-petri-dish.com
#1 Migrossis
#2 Retro Virus
#3 Chick Magnet
#4 This Is Why Thaddeus Doesn’t Get Invited To Many Parties
#5 Drawn Out
#6 Nervous Novices
#7 Perterbed Produce
#8 The Lowest Form Of Humour
#9 Actually, Bacterial Cultures Prefer Hip Hop
#10 Somewhere, A Fireman Gets A Shiver. His Dalmatian Whimpers
#11 Breakroom Fridges Are The Amazon Jungle Of The Workplace
#12 Inside Joke
#13 Limbo
#14 I’m Also A Chick Magnet, But I Only Attract Small Birds
#15 Complicated Coffee
#16 Middleage Mutant Enigma Girdles
#17 If I Have Seen Far It Is Because I Have Stood On The Shoulders Of Interns
#18 Gmo? Omg!
#19 Skip The Middle Man
#20 Man, That Breakroom Fridge Really Needs Cleaning
#21 Magnified Interest
#22 There Are Definitely Some Jiggling Things In My Fridge, But Nothing Moving
#23 Crossed
#24 Hypochondriac Hardware
#25 Only Thaddeus Could Set Glass Beakers On Fire
#26 Easy Breezy Beautiful. Cover Hurl
#27 No Limits
#28 Hopefully The Taser Was On A Low Setting
#29 Potatos Taking Over The World
#30 This Is Me Every Time I Open My Phone
#31 He Knows Too Much
#32 Is Your Refrigerator Running?
#33 It’s Not Me, It’s You
#34 Not So Soft Drink
#35 If You’re Wondering … Yes, I Just Got An Instant Pot. No, I Haven’t Put My Phone In It Yet, But I Kinda Want To Now
#36 Man, That Is A Big Potato
#37 On One Condition
#38 Emancipation
#39 I Was Tempted To Make Some ‘Probe’ Puns Here, But This Is A Family Comic
#40 I’d Rather Be A Hammer Than A Nail
#41 Dog Gone Experiment
#42 Fartfix (Tm)
#43 How To Speak Scientist
#44 Spectacular Vernacular
#45 Passing Fancy
#46 Boo? Yah.
#47 If I Knew You Were Coming I’d Have Genetically Engineered A Cake…
#48 This Spot Is Octopied
#49 A McRose By Any Other Name…
#50 I Think I May Have Dated Myself With That Ben Gay Reference
