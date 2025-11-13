50 Comics About Science From A Non-Scientist

by

Hi!

My name is John Sutton. I’m a webcomic artist from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

About six years ago, although I’m not a scientist (or even closely related to any scientific field), I started drawing comics about a bungling scientist and his robot sidekick. After pestering my coworkers for weeks with my latest drawings, they suggested that I start posting them online.

After six years, a huge learning curve, and a LOT of self-doubts, I really feel like these comics have come a long way. What I’ve posted below is some of the funniest comics from the last few years, but if you’d like to see all 550+ comics feel free to check out my website or my social media.

I hope you enjoy!

More info: the-petri-dish.com

#1 Migrossis

#2 Retro Virus

#3 Chick Magnet

#4 This Is Why Thaddeus Doesn’t Get Invited To Many Parties

#5 Drawn Out

#6 Nervous Novices

#7 Perterbed Produce

#8 The Lowest Form Of Humour

#9 Actually, Bacterial Cultures Prefer Hip Hop

#10 Somewhere, A Fireman Gets A Shiver. His Dalmatian Whimpers

#11 Breakroom Fridges Are The Amazon Jungle Of The Workplace

#12 Inside Joke

#13 Limbo

#14 I’m Also A Chick Magnet, But I Only Attract Small Birds

#15 Complicated Coffee

#16 Middleage Mutant Enigma Girdles

#17 If I Have Seen Far It Is Because I Have Stood On The Shoulders Of Interns

#18 Gmo? Omg!

#19 Skip The Middle Man

#20 Man, That Breakroom Fridge Really Needs Cleaning

#21 Magnified Interest

#22 There Are Definitely Some Jiggling Things In My Fridge, But Nothing Moving

#23 Crossed

#24 Hypochondriac Hardware

#25 Only Thaddeus Could Set Glass Beakers On Fire

#26 Easy Breezy Beautiful. Cover Hurl

#27 No Limits

#28 Hopefully The Taser Was On A Low Setting

#29 Potatos Taking Over The World

#30 This Is Me Every Time I Open My Phone

#31 He Knows Too Much

#32 Is Your Refrigerator Running?

#33 It’s Not Me, It’s You

#34 Not So Soft Drink

#35 If You’re Wondering … Yes, I Just Got An Instant Pot. No, I Haven’t Put My Phone In It Yet, But I Kinda Want To Now

#36 Man, That Is A Big Potato

#37 On One Condition

#38 Emancipation

#39 I Was Tempted To Make Some ‘Probe’ Puns Here, But This Is A Family Comic

#40 I’d Rather Be A Hammer Than A Nail

#41 Dog Gone Experiment

#42 Fartfix (Tm)

#43 How To Speak Scientist

#44 Spectacular Vernacular

#45 Passing Fancy

#46 Boo? Yah.

#47 If I Knew You Were Coming I’d Have Genetically Engineered A Cake…

#48 This Spot Is Octopied

#49 A McRose By Any Other Name…

#50 I Think I May Have Dated Myself With That Ben Gay Reference

