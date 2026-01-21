“Like A Jilted Ex”: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

by

In the wake of Brooklyn Beckham’s six-page Instagram statement accusing his mother, Victoria, of attempting to sabotage his marriage, the public is now re-examining the relationship between mother and son.

Fans and critics began resurfacing old photos and videos of Victoria Beckham with her eldest son, arguing that the images now take on a more troubling meaning when viewed alongside his claims.

“The signs were always there. It wouldn’t have mattered who Brooklyn married, Victoria was always going to behave like a jilted ex,” one commenter wrote. 

Emotional inc*st,” another replied.

Critics called Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship “emotional inc*st” as pictures of the two resurface

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

The renewed scrutiny centers on one of the most visceral allegations in Brooklyn’s statement: his claim that his mother danced “very inappropriately” on him during his wedding reception in 2022.

According to Brooklyn, the moment occurred in front of 500 guests after singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was supposed to be his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife,” Brooklyn wrote.

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: Vogue

“It was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

He continued, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

While no footage of the wedding dance has surfaced, viewers attempting to contextualize the claim began combing through Victoria Beckham’s social media history.

Photos of Victoria and Brooklyn posing closely at red carpets and private gatherings quickly went viral, with critics arguing the body language felt more reminiscent of a possessive partner than a parent.

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

“The way she poses with her son is not normal,” one commenter wrote.

“Whenever I saw pics of VB with her sons, I got the vibe of the kind of mom who hates her sons loving any woman more than they love her.”

Viewers argued the photos show Victoria’s possessiveness towards Brooklyn, as well as his discomfort

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: sumiranji

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: ZandiSussex

As the backlash intensified, some viewers pushed back, accusing critics of overreacting and misinterpreting normal parental affection.

“Showing mothers love? You never hugged or kissed your mum?’” one commenter asked. 

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

“How come people didn’t notice this before?” another replied, framing the conversation as hypocritical. 

“If the situation were different and it was a father with his daughter, everyone would have noticed immediately.”

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

Still, several commenters said the situation was far from new.

“I’d long noticed this behaviour towards her son,” one person wrote, comparing Victoria’s relationship with Brooklyn to that of Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley.

This reframing of old images came as Brooklyn described what he sees as a long-standing pattern of interference from his mother.

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: seashell_luvr

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: ProudMary963233

In his statement, he accused Victoria of canceling her commitment to design Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, calling him “evil” during disputes over seating arrangements, and being rude to his wife.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family,” he wrote.

Brooklyn accused his parents of using their influence to protect their brand and harm the innocent

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

In the most emotionally charged section of his statement, Brooklyn described how the wedding incident was part of a broader pattern of control.

He accused his parents of prioritizing their brand above their family, using social media and planted press narratives to maintain an image of unity and perfection.

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: victoriabeckham/X

“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he wrote.

“I believe the truth always comes out.”

He rejected claims that Nicola controls him, calling that narrative “completely backwards.”

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” Brooklyn said, describing a childhood marked by anxiety and fear of stepping out of line.

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: BananaM0x

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

According to him, cutting ties with his parents brought immediate relief.

“For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.”

“I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people,” Brooklyn wrote.

“All we want is peace, privacy, and happiness for us and our future family.”

“There’s a limit.” People debated over the appropriateness of Victoria’s photos

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: 1776Cherryred

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: _Barbi_Q

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: OperaTimtams

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: LynnetteTh70460

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: DiceyHQ

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: QUEENP0P

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: locsandsocs

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: Ezeude_kosi

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: MeliALSET

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: shivu530

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: g1102_isa

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: 4Itstheweather

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: gooner_since05

&#8220;Like A Jilted Ex&#8221;: Resurfaced Photos Of Victoria And Brooklyn Beckham Spark Wild Accusations

Image credits: Nee966951735Nee

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Symmetry Conveys, But Disproportion Creates Concepts, An Ode To Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
43 Hot New Releases From Amazon That You Will Wish You Heard About Sooner
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Beyond 2023: East Aussie Adventures (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy Shares History Facts To Show How Fast And How Much Gender Norms Develop Because They’re Totally Made Up
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Made 20 Comics Showcasing A Little Pig’s Dating Fails
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Day of the Dead TV Series: Will It Rise or Fall?
3 min read
May, 24, 2021