110 Wonderful Famous Inventions That You Benefit From Every Day

Like a game of Civilization VI, each day, we invent something new and meaningful that moves us towards a new era. Since the agricultural revolution, we have spent less time on the search for food and more on research and trials to develop things that would someday be deemed the most famous inventions of our history. We became more nerd-like, inventing famous inventions one after the other. However, not all brainchildren get granted the title of a famous invention. Some are forgotten in history and replaced with other, more convenient creations. But what keeps one invention in the history books and others in the garbage cans?
Ever tried to cook some food on a stove instead of making that second cup of ramen? Well, you can thank the ancestors of the past for the accidental invention of fire. We evolved to develop things. At some point in our lives, our DNA tells us to use our creativity to create something that will benefit humanity and make notable inventions. Did you just create an electric toothbrush by using your father’s only electric drill? An important invention for you, but not for your now-angry father and humanity overall. Popular inventions change society for good. Significant inventions of today can be total pieces of trash tomorrow. So you can guess where that drill-toothbrush belongs.
There are a lot of significant inventions that you might be using right now. That computer or phone you are using? It’s not voodoo magic or God that makes the letters and funny music appear, so don’t believe your technophobic granny and read up on some knowledge. The list of important inventions we have compiled below might just broaden your understanding of how meaningless your pen-pencil combination is. Upvote the ones that you found the most meaningful for human history, and comment below if you have a better replacement for the invention!
#1 Vaccination
An easy, secure, and reliable method of preventing harmful infections before you are exposed to them is vaccination. It boosts your immune system and builds up your body’s natural defenses against particular infections. Many scientists agree that the first vaccine was created by Edward Jenner against smallpox disease in 1796.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#2 Antibiotics
The battle against bacteria was initially launched by Joseph Lister and Louis Pasteur, but it was Alexander Fleming who, in 1928, through the unintentional discovery of the bacteria-inhibiting mold that would later become known as penicillin, helped advance medical science significantly. The 20th century saw widespread usage of penicillin, which turned out to be a significant advancement in the field of antibiotics.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#3 Fire
Inspite of the fact that fire wasn’t formally invented, it was essential for human civilization. Fire was discovered and used by prehistoric humans who roamed the Earth some two million years ago, but it wasn’t until 125,000 years ago that fire had reached its full potential and had become a tool.
Fire not only kept us warm in the winter and lit up the night, but it also helped us learn new skills like cooking. In addition to ensuring human survival, the capacity to produce healthier food and purer drinking water contributed to increased intelligence due to optimal nutritional intake.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#4 Hindu Arabic Numeral System
Today, most (if not all) quantitative sciences, including mathematics and economics, are built on a counting system made up of 10 integers (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9) and their positional numerical values (123 stands for one hundred plus twenty plus three). Before the Arabs, the Europeans, and eventually everyone else adopted this numeral system, Hindu nations were the first to invent it and use it effectively.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#5 Wheel
The wheel is regarded by many as the world’s greatest innovation. The wheel was developed by the Mesopotamians around 3500 BCE, primarily for the purpose of manufacturing pottery. It took roughly three centuries before the first wheel was fastened to a chariot and things only got better from there.
The wheel is an instrument of engineering that we take for granted in modern life since it is so common. Humans had very limited means of transportation and hauling before this development. However, the wheel was simply a component of the life-changing invention known as the wheel-and-axle. To put it another way, it is the concept of properly securing a wheel to a stationary platform so that they could cooperate.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#6 Printing Press
The dissemination of information and historical documents accelerated significantly as a result of Johannes Gutenberg. He transformed note-taking from a handwritten to a printed form in 1439. He created the machinery that allowed ink to be repeatedly applied to sheets of paper, greatly accelerating the writing process.
With the aid of a mold, Gutenberg erected his machinery on top of pre-existing presses to improve the output and capacity of lead-alloy type components. The assembly was not only successful, but it also significantly reduced the cost of books for the lower grades. The Gutenberg presses produced more than 200 million volumes by the year 1600.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#7 Electricity
Given that the concept evolved over thousands of years, attributing the invention of electricity to a single person would be unfair. The first to study the phenomena was Thales of Miletus, although Benjamin Franklin is largely considered as an American Renaissance man who contributed to our understanding of electricity.
It is certainly impossible to overestimate the importance of electricity in human civilization. Other inventions such as the light bulb, battery, computers, toasters, and even coffee machines are the extensions of electricity’s potential. We have arrived at a point where we can safely say that we can’t live without electricity.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#8 Contraceptives
Contraceptives have had an enormous impact while being useful to human civilization in a straightforward way. With fewer mouths to feed, every family has raised their standard of living and can now more adequately care for each of their children.
The typical number of children per woman has substantially decreased in many nations where contraceptives are used (and are readily available). Birth control has gradually but consistently contributed to halting the needless and perhaps hazardous rapid population expansion on a worldwide level.
Image source: britannica.com
#9 Compass
Global positioning systems and satellites have replaced magnetic compasses as the primary navigational tools, but their historical significance — particularly in the realm of land and sea exploration — will never be forgotten. Early compasses were created in China between 300 and 200 B.C.E. using lodestone, a naturally magnetic mineral.
The majority of navigational methods used astronomical signals before the invention of these compasses. The Age of Discovery was initiated by just one thing: the compass. It had a significant impact on how European nations developed in their quest for money and power, which eventually sparked the Industrial Revolution.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#10 Language
When and how language first began to develop are not entirely apparent. Undoubtedly, the most powerful force driving civilization is humankind’s capacity to create and use a wide variety of languages, including written, spoken, body language, codes, and symbols.
It is a method through which we share thoughts, sentiments, feelings, goals, even war plans. Simply said, without the ability to communicate in an understood language, people would not be able to work together or negotiate on their own terms. Without language, it is likely that we would not have survived this long.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#11 Refrigerator
Ice and snow were valuable natural ingredients up until the first decades of the 20th century, helping to preserve goods and medications. Despite being readily available, ice-making equipment was mostly employed in sizable enterprises and breweries. In the 1920s, after the introduction of ecologically acceptable chemicals used to refrigerate, home refrigerators became common household appliances.
The capacity to preserve food at a cool temperature transformed the food industry and eating practices. Refrigerated trucks also ensured that all deliveries of food would be made in a salable state. Even if there isn’t a farm close to where you live, having daily access to fresh meats, veggies, and fruits is undoubtedly convenient.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#12 Anesthesia
Consider going through surgery without being given anesthetic (either yourself or someone else). In layman’s terms, anesthetic medications either put your body and mind to sleep or sufficiently numb certain body regions so that you don’t feel anything when they are treated. Anesthesia both releases you from the threat of pain and aids in the scientific community’s understanding of the workings of human awareness.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#13 Soap
In 3000 B.C.E., Northern Scotland invented the first indoor toilet. Around this time, the ancient Mesopotamians began to understand the value of hygiene in preserving good health and developed the concept of washing soap produced from animal fat and wood ash.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#14 Duct Tape
Duck fabric strips were used as the original duct tape. Despite some individuals using it as a decorative accessory on clothing, its primary usage was as an insulator for steel cable. The same material was also used to reinforce some footwear in the 1910s, including boots and shoes.
Duct tape for household use first became available in hardware stores following World War II. It remains to be the best multi-tool, regardless of how you classify it as a substance or a device. Even NASA astronauts used it to fix things in orbit.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#15 Scientific Method
We now have a greater grasp of the world, everything in it, and certain things beyond it because we asked the proper questions and presented data obtained from experiments.
Everyone must put forth plausible theories and concepts in order to follow the scientific approach. If you must contest someone else’s views, you must also provide indisputable proof that your hypotheses are superior or more correct. Everyone can contribute to science because of the way it operates.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#16 Bicycle
The original bicycle was referred to as a penny-farthing, also known as a high-wheeler. It was first made available in 1869 and had success for at least 20 years. The penny-farthing was rendered obsolete by the development of “modern bicycles” with gear trains that were propelled by chains.
Although there have been earlier models with the same chain-driven technology, the rover safety bicycle was likely the first widely used bicycle design. Although it was useful for transportation, the bicycle played its most significant historical role with the beginning of women’s independence in western civilization. It is said that the bicycle had a significant role in enabling women to obtain the right to vote.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#17 Clock
One of the first examples of a shadow clock is an obelisk, which the ancient Egyptians built at approximately 3,500 B.C.E. Around 2000 years later, the sundial also originated in Egypt. Both served as excellent examples of modern timekeeping devices.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#18 Camera
Without photography, things would have been very different from how we study history and retain knowledge today. Stopping time and enhancing an event’s recall for future generations are two of the best things that a camera can do. In 1826, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce used a camera that Charles and Vincent Chevalier created to take the first-ever photograph, which was permanently preserved. To use a metaphor, the camera has gone through several stages of evolution, from the Obscura to the DSLR.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#19 Hydraulic Engineering
Bringing fresh water into homes and removing sewage from towns were two major issues that hydraulic engineering helped to resolve in the late 19th century.
Hydraulic engineering significantly improved wastewater treatment and sanitation in general, even though complex waterworks had already existed in ancient Rome. Countries like the United States and Britain were able to develop more quickly because infectious diseases brought on by unclean water were considerably reduced.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, flickr.com
#20 Light Bulb
The invention of the light bulb is typically credited to Thomas Edison. He wasn’t the only one, though, who made contributions to the advancement of technology. Edison created a cheap, useful light bulb as a means of staying one step ahead of his rivals.
Even after he applied for his invention’s patent in 1879, a number of other people contributed to its improvement, especially with regard to the filament materials. Because it could burn for more than 1,200 hours, carbonized bamboo was discovered to be the perfect filament by Edison.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#21 Toothbrush
The first known toothbrush kind is the chew stick. It was manufactured from basic twigs with frayed ends and was used by many people to try to remove anything unclean from their teeth.
An Englishman by the name of William Addis was jailed for inciting a riot in 1770. He pierced a few tiny holes in a piece of bone that he had preserved from his meal and attached bristles to it while he was imprisoned. The current toothbrush’s basic design was virtually designed by Addis. He sold toothbrushes after getting out of prison and amassed a fortune.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#22 Paper
Paper is another Chinese creation. People have used it to preserve historical documents and transcribe knowledge to the following generation since 100 B.C.E.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#23 Internet
The Internet is available to everyone and is not owned by anyone, not even Google. Despite the fact that the Internet was created, the entire system was a collaboration of many people. In the 1960s, the US Department of Defense worked on a project known as ARPANET, which served as the Internet’s forerunner.
Later, Vint Cerf and Robert E. Kahn created the Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP), which has remained the de facto Internet networking protocol ever since. The emergence of email and fast, low-cost international communication drastically altered how we communicate, learn, work, and share information.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#24 Steam Engine
James Watt created a continuous rotary steam engine between the years of 1763 and 1775, and it was patented in 1781. Soon, the Industrial Revolution as a whole, the manufacturing sector, the shipping industry, and the trains were all powered by his engine.
The steam engine was a key contributor to the rapid development and growth of industries, agriculture, and transportation throughout the 1800s. Others kept on modernizing James Watt’s steam engine concept over time. The steam turbine, which uses a variety of heat sources to generate the majority of the electricity in the United States, is its most recent significant advancement.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#25 Domestication Of Horses
People in the Ukrainian steppes discovered ways to domesticate horses some 6,000 years ago, when the species was on the verge of extinction. Horses significantly contributed to the repopulation of Europe after that.
Their importance also had an impact on trade and communication, among other civilizational issues. Horses also contributed to the transformation of warfare, as the animals helped to raise the bar for both exploration and bloodshed. Overall, horses contributed to the development of some of the largest cities in Asia and Europe.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#26 Alphabet, First Millenium B.C.E
Ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Hebrews, and even ancient Chinese all contributed to the development of the alphabet over a period of hundreds of years. Around the first millennium B.C.E., alphabetization started to emerge. It took the world thousands of years to create a universal alphabetical order that primary school students today can quickly recall. Everything is now a lot more searchable thanks to alphabetization.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#27 Airplane
Similar to how the automobile was created, airplanes combine numerous excellent ideas, such as wheels and steam turbines, into a single, durable vehicle. Beyond the marvels of engineering, the airplane made our perspective bigger, wider, and broader. The way we travel and wage war has altered as a result.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#28 Radio
A crucial aspect of modern technology is long-distance radio transmission. The communication method was continuously developed by numerous individuals, but Guglielmo Marconi, an Italian, was the inventor of the first functional radio device. In 1895, he developed his wireless telegraphy method.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#29 Theory Of Evolution
Darwin’s theories of evolution, at least up to this point, provide the best explanation of both our origins and those of the rest of the planet’s living creatures, including information about who our ancestors were, which animals are direct descendants of dinosaurs, why and what exists where, and other factors. Despite the fact that the quest for the real first beginning of life is still ongoing, no new information has been found that challenges the idea of evolution.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#30 MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
We still don’t know for sure who created the MRI, despite the fact that everyone agrees — including doctors, scientists, patients, and laypeople — that it’s a fantastic invention. On the one hand, many people think it was Raymond Damadian, as it was he who pioneered the use of the device as medical equipment in 1973 when he used it to distinguish between healthy and cancerous tissues.
In contrast, Peter Lauterbur and Peter Mansfield both won Nobel Prizes for significant discoveries they made using the same machine.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#31 Railway
In the 1820s, when commercial train networks were only being started, George Stephenson’s “Rocket” locomotive grabbed public attention. His appointment as the Stockton and Darlington railway’s engineer in 1821 marked him as a true pioneer.
The first public roadway was constructed in about four years. Both Rocket and the railway’s opening turned out to be significant factors in the industry’s growth. Prior to the invention of the diesel engine in the 1890s, the business would have had to wait for the next significant advancement.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#32 Flush Toilet
English courtier and Queen Elizabeth I’s godson Sir John Harington invented the first flushable toilet in 1596. A 2-foot-deep oval bowl that was waterproofed with pitch, glue, and wax and supplied with water from an above cistern was the design of Harington’s contraption.
Harington’s pot needed to be flushed with 7.5 gallons of water, which was a genuine torrent in the days before indoor plumbing. Up to 20 people may use his toilet between flushes when there was a water shortage, according to Harington.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, history.com
#33 Beer
Beer is thought to have been created by ancient Mesopotamians at approximately 10,000 B.C.E. in modern-day Iraq. The Sumerians mastered the art of brewing eight different kinds of beers by the year 2000 BCE, ranging in strength from strong to good dark, and their recipes quickly spread throughout other cultures.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#34 Transistor
The transistor is a crucial part of almost every contemporary electronic device. Julius Lilienfeld invented a field-effect transistor in 1926, but the practical device was not yet possible.
Since then, transistors have had a great impact on technology, becoming an essential component of the circuitry in many electronic products, such as televisions, telephones, and computers.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#35 Plow
It’s challenging to identify a single person who came up with the concept of plowing machinery, and it’s equally challenging to argue that the plow didn’t alter the trajectory of human history. Primarily farmers and hunter-gatherers, early people devoted their lives to gathering food and ensuring their survival. Their modern counterparts have discovered new means of surviving, and their wants have evolved from merely wanting to feed to expecting comforts and frills.
Plowing eliminated the need to live a nomadic lifestyle, at least for our ancestors and farmers. The ostensibly straightforward concept of plowing helped our ancestors establish civilizations in the regions they lived in, lead lives that were more stable, gather and store food. They were able to harvest more food than they required due to the continual advancements in plow technology, which gave rise to the idea of trading.
Image source: britannica.com
#36 The Gregorian Calendar
The Gregorian calendar, which was developed in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, is currently the most popular civil calendar. A change to the Julian calendar was intended and in an effort to align local time with the four seasons, it advanced the calendar by 10 days.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#37 Concrete
Around 6500 B.C.E., the first structures resembling concrete appeared in parts of southern Syria and northern Jordan. The most common man-made substance is concrete, which is formed of coarse composite combined with fluid cement. Over time, the mixture solidifies, creating a highly solid foundation for a building. However, the substance is incredibly simple to mold while it’s still wet.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#38 Electric Motor
The steam engine may have sparked the Industrial Revolution, but the electric motor has made chores in homes all around the world more time-effective. It’s not necessary about a specific kind of electrical equipment, but rather the concept of using electricity to move a mechanism, as is the case with kitchen appliances and power tools.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#39 Optical Lenses
The Mesopotamians and Egyptians were the first to develop optical lenses. Telescopes and microscopes are just two examples of modern equipment that utilize optical lenses. Magnifying glasses helped people comprehend minute organisms as well as distant objects like stars and other planets.
Around four centuries after the invention of the microscope and telescope, optical lenses were first used as weak-sightedness aids in the 13th century. We learned more about a wide range of academic disciplines such as biology, astronomy, archaeology, chemistry, and physics thanks to magnifying lenses.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#40 Match
Both the concept of regulating fire for human purposes and the development of the match were amazing. One of the oldest ways to start a fire was to direct sunlight onto wood using a lens. Since you required fire the most at night, it wasn’t very useful since it would only operate on sunny days.
Another typical technique was to strike steel and flint together to start a spark. Although the chemical match was created in 1669, it wasn’t until 1910 that a non-poisonous match was created. Before, a person could have easily been lethally poisoned by the amount of chemical compounds (such sulfur and phosphorus) needed to create just one spark.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#41 Flashlight
A switch and an electric light bulb constitute a flashlight, which is a rather basic gadget. In 1899, a British inventor by the name of David Misell was granted the first flashlight U.S. patent. The cops in New York City received some early flashlights as a donation.
Early versions of the light merely flashed repeatedly rather than continuously since they were ineffective and required a brief “rest” to be operational, hence the name.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#42 X-Ray
The x-ray was first discovered in 1895, and Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen received all the credit. He performed cathode ray experiments and discovered that they could pass through human flesh in addition to glass.
Finding anything of an unknown nature, like the x-ray, must have been amazing. The device was first used in a real-world setting to locate shattered bones and gunshots within patients during the Balkan War.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#43 Periodic Table
The idea that Dmitri Mendeleev presented in 1869 to the Russian Chemical Society had an impact on the periodic table that exists today. Although it wasn’t the first periodic table, it was the first to be accepted by the scientific community as a whole.
The order of the elements is the primary distinction between the traditional and contemporary versions of the periodic table. The newer method is based on atomic weight, whereas the earlier one used atomic numbers.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#44 Velcro
Many people believe NASA was responsible for the development of Velcro, but this is untrue. Although NASA did popularize the material, George de Mestral was the one who gave it a patent in 1955. Velcro was initially made fun of in numerous ways, but de Mestral ultimately won the day. Velcro was used by astronauts to fasten equipment for simple recovery in the 1960s.
Two thin fabric strips are joined together, one with countless tiny loops, the other with tiny hooks. Everyone, from DIY enthusiasts to engineers, can use Velcro because it is so simple to use.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#45 Battery
The earliest known batteries date back perhaps 2000 years. The ancient Parthians placed an iron rod encircled by a copper cylinder within clay jars that had been filled with vinegar solution. It is assumed that they applied it to silver electroplating.
However, Alessandro Volta, an Italian physicist, created the first electric battery in 1800. It was made of zinc and copper plates that were layered on top of one another and kept apart by brine-soaked paper disks. While Volta believed that his device could produce energy indefinitely, it was actually unable to do so.
36 years later, a British scientist by the name of John Frederic Daniel enhanced the battery and made it more useful. The first usable and reasonably secure portable energy source — the dry cell battery — was created at the tail end of the 19th century.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#46 Automobile
The steam engine paved the way for the industrial revolution, which produced the vehicle. Despite not being the primary mode of ground transportation, cars move much more quickly thanks to the way their engines drive them.
Image source: britannica.com
#47 LED
Nick Holonyak created the LED in 1962 while working as a consultant for General Electric. It began as a straightforward, low-cost, yet efficient technique to aid in our comprehension of how well computers could process input or information. It started out simply as a simple visible spectrum of red light and has subsequently been utilized to make the largest 24-million LED pixel billboard that spans a full city block in New York Times Square.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#48 Hypodermic Syringe
The ability of injections as a method of drug delivery is thought to have been recognized by the ancient Romans and Greeks after they observed snakebites. However, Christopher Wren’s 1656 injection of opium into dogs is the oldest known experiment that used hypodermic needles. Four years later, J.D. Major of Kiel and J.S. Elsholtz of Berlin conducted unsuccessful human experimentation.
Hypodermic needles lost popularity for approximately 200 years. All of that changed as a result of Dr. Francis Rynd’s successful first injection in 1844 and Dr. Alexander Wood’s 1851 invention of the all-glass syringe for dosage measurement.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#49 Steel
Steel is not a metal that occurs naturally, despite what the uninitiated may believe. Steel is an alloy made primarily of iron with very little carbon. Iron and bronze were used by humans for more than 4,000 years before steel became a major component of human civilization during the Industrial Revolution.
Using the “Bessemer Process,” a method for producing steel by using molten pig iron, mass production of steel started in the 1850s. Steel has since been employed in the building of everything from engines to skyscrapers to houses and bridges.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#50 Electric Traffic Light
If there were no traffic lights, imagine navigating the congested roadways of today. James Hoge is credited with creating the first electric traffic light, while earlier models (both manually and electrically driven) had been used in various locations throughout the globe.
On August 5, 1914, Cleveland became the first city to use the system based on his invention. On each corner of a junction, he designed a wired traffic light that was mounted on a single post. The police and fire agencies had complete control over the wiring and configuration of the lights, allowing them to alter the lighting pattern as required. The patent was applied for by James Hoge in 1913, and it was approved five years later.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#51 Swiss Army Knife
An outdoor tool symbol that will never go out of style is the Swiss Army Knife. Many individuals claim they never leave the house without it because it has can openers, short knives, a pair of scissors, and screwdrivers. At the very least, it can make you feel like MacGyver, even though it may not be useful for any major carpentry tasks.
Wester & Co. Solingen, a firm with its headquarters in Germany, created the first version in the 1880s. It had a blade, reamer, can opener, screwdriver, and an oak handle. A multifunctional knife was intended to be given to the military so they could cut things as needed, open cans of food, and fix firearms as needed.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#52 Kevlar
At the DuPont laboratories in Wilmington, Delaware, Stephanie Kwolek was the first to synthesize Kevlar. Although it was lighter than fiberglass, Kevlar was five times stronger than steel (weight for weight). At temperatures of up to 400 degrees Celsius, it can degrade without melting and is also heat resistant. Extreme sports gear, protective vests, and aircraft building are a few examples of common uses.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#53 Satellite
On October 4, 1957, the former Soviet Union successfully launched Sputnik I, altering the course of history. The first man-made satellite was around the size of a basketball, weighed only 183 pounds, and took 98 minutes to complete one elliptical orbit of the Earth.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#54 Nail (Fastener)
Without nails, human civilization would fall apart much like a structure. Before the invention of these metal fasteners, timber constructions were constructed by individually fastening each component to another through laborious mathematical effort. Ancient Egyptians have been using nails since about 3400 B.C.E. When mankind discovered how to cast and mold metals in Ancient Rome, they reached their ultimate development.
You might find it difficult to believe, but up until the early 1800s, the majority of nails were crafted by hand from iron. Iron had to be shaped into an arrow-like shape by blacksmiths using a hammer. The 1790s saw the invention of the first nail-making machine.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#55 Archimedes’ Screw, Third Century B.C.E.
One of the first efficient water pumps in history was a rotating corkscrew invented by Archimedes to transport clean water from the source to a somewhat remote point. The concept is still prevalent today in a lot of irrigation systems and wastewater treatment plants all around the world.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, en.wikipedia.org
#56 Pasteurization
Although it may seem clear now, no one in the 1800s really understood the ability of germs or microbes to infiltrate living hosts like people or animals. We soon realized that microbes were living creatures and we took precautions to secure our food.
The pasteurization process to kill bacteria in wine, milk, and beer was one of the theory’s first and most straightforward applications that secured our food for a longer period of time.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#57 Universal Turing Machine
In order to develop the Bombe, an Enigma code-breaker, Turing’s machine required mathematical calculations. The Universal Turing Machine was created by Alan Turing, and depending on the input or program, it may do various types of computations. Its capability to run only one program at a time was a limitation. The Universal Turing Machine, despite its drawbacks, might be regarded as the predecessor of modern computers.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#58 Genetic Sequencing
From the beginning, the development of genetic sequencing was competitive. American biologist, geneticist, biotechnologist, and entrepreneur Craig Venter declared in 1998 that he could sequence the complete human genome for $300 million in just three years.
When you consider how short the schedule and money were in comparison to the publicly financed Human Genome Project, it doesn’t sound all that shocking. Both projects presented an exhaustive summary on their successful endeavors in 2001, tying the race in the end. The project was finished in three years as promised by Mr. Venter.
Image source: britannica.com
#59 Fire Extinguisher
The operator of the first fire extinguishers posed a greater risk than the fire itself. It was built up of a pewter chamber for gunpowder and a liquid-filled cask. By lighting the fuse, the entire device was set off.
When the gunpowder was ignited, it produced an explosion that was necessary to distribute the liquid retardant. Ambrose Godfrey created it in 1723 and obtained an English patent for it. Throughout history, the fire extinguisher was the focus of development. Today, dry chemicals, carbon dioxide, and air-pressurized water are some of the most popular versions. Each works best when used to extinguish a certain kind of combustible material.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#60 Microscope
Humans were unable to perceive objects smaller than a sand grain for many thousands of years. The invention of the microscope in 1950 revolutionized everything. Small objects, such as food particles, germs, and other microbes, become easier for us to investigate.
It is still unknown who created the microscope, despite its obvious use in scientific research. Typically, the discussion centers on two parties: either Hans Lippershey or the father-son duo of Hans and Zacharias Janssen.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#61 Tin Can
Tin cans were the only method of food preservation prior to the invention of the refrigerator. The tin can was patented by Peter Durand. King George III of England gave him the patent in 1810.
He did not continue to work on his idea, instead selling the patent to two Englishmen, Bryan Donkin and John Hall, for £1,000 (more than £72,000 in modern currency). Many businesses continue to package their food and beverage items in tin cans, which were developed for mass production.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#62 Computer
The majority of early computers’ functions were numerical calculations. Nevertheless, since each piece of information can be mathematically encoded, people quickly understood that computers are capable of processing information for a variety of purposes. The range and accuracy of weather forecasting have increased as a result of their ability to handle large amounts of data. Due to their speed, mechanical devices like autos, nuclear reactors, and robotic surgical equipment can now be controlled as well as telephone connections that are being routed across a network. The first modern computer (as in the one which is closest to our modern ones) was built in 1942 by a physics professor, John Vincent Atanasoff.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#63 Fahrenheit Thermometer & Scale
Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit created the mercury thermometer with a standardized Fahrenheit scale in 1724, which is regarded as the first modern thermometer. With this invention, we had the ability to calculate the temperature outside, inside and of other things.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#64 Calculus
Calculus adopts the opposite stance from that of the “infinitely large” point of view. Calculus has greatly improved the world’s understanding of two concepts: differential equations and optimization. Calculus gives us the opportunity to find the best (as well as the worst) potential answer to a current situation and to improve our modeling techniques for change.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#65 Industrial Robot
George Devol created the Unimate, the first industrial robot, which was incorporated into a GM assembly line in Ewing Township, New Jersey.
Contrary to their Japanese counterparts, Americans (or businesses) were not very enthusiastic about it. The Japanese finally came to dominate the global market for programmable industrial robots after receiving permission to use the concept in 1968.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#66 Phonograph
Edison also proposed the phonograph as a potential invention. For the Scientific American journal, the phonograph was first publicly demonstrated in 1877. To the surprise of everyone in attendance, Edison turned on his device, and it played a greeting. The machine played, “Good morning. How do you do? How do you like the phonograph?”
Not only was it an early version of an answering machine, but it was also a ground-breaking piece of technology that made it possible to play music in the house. It expanded the reach of music and aggressively promoted jazz to levels never before seen.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#67 Television
Even though TV is a crucial part of our daily lives, it was the result of the combined efforts of many people over the 19th and 20th centuries, and it developed quickly. The first electronic television was first presented in 1927.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#68 Gunpowder
Around the same time that paper money became widely used, China also developed gunpowder. A key element of military and combat has always been gunpowder. With the help of battles, it had a hand in shaping history.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#69 Crossword Puzzle
The “word-cross” puzzle, which was published in the December 21st issue of the New York World in 1913, included many elements of the crossword puzzle that is used today. Arthur Wayne, a journalist from Liverpool, England, is the one given credit for the publication. It is frequently recognized as the very first authentic crossword.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#70 Telephone
Several innovators contributed to the development of electronic voice transmission; however, it was Scottish inventor Alexander Graham Bell who received the first patent for the telephone on March 7, 1876. Many of these innovators later sued for intellectual property when the use of telephones skyrocketed. In his book “The Telephone Patent Conspiracy of 1876: The Elisha Gray-Alexander Bell Controversy and Its Many Players,” author A. Edward Evenson claims that three days after making the first telephone call, Alexander Bell told his helper Thomas Watson, “Mr Watson, come here — I want to see you.”
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#71 Credit Card
Ralph Schneider and Frank McNamara, the creators of Diners Club, who allowed customers to sign for their meals and then pay later, conceptualized the credit card about 1950. While technology develops further, using credit to pay for everyday transactions has become customary.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#72 Remote Communication
Though they were all built on the same concept of remote communication, it doesn’t seem appropriate to combine the inventions of the telegraph, radio, and telephone into one thing. Communication technology has come a long way to get to where it is currently since Samuel Morse invented his electric telegraph in 1836.
When the Internet was invented several decades later, video calls with excellent audio and visual quality became possible. It is simple and quick to convey information while communicating with someone who is thousands of miles away, whether it be for scientific research, global politics, trade, or even war strategy.
#73 Prozac
The medical use of Prozac began in 1986 after its invention in 1972. It is currently listed as one of the essential medications by the WHO. It is an antidepressant with FDA approval that works by preventing serotonin from forming in the brain. About 4.5 million Americans already use Prozac, which aids patients in coping with serious depression. The medication influenced how we thought about human emotions and our capacity to manipulate them chemically.
Image source: britannica.com
#74 DNA Fingerprinting
A method to examine human DNA sequences that requires roughly three billion units was developed in 1984 by molecular researcher Alec Jeffreys. In order to achieve this, he only compared the portion of the sequence that showed the most variation between individuals.
A forensic inquiry, notably a case in Narborough, Leicestershire, saw one of the first significant applications of DNA fingerprinting. In the homicide case of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, the police would have made a false accusation without the procedure.
Image source: britannica.com
#75 Typewriter
Pellegrino Turri, an Italian inventor, created the first mechanical type machine and the carbon paper that it utilized in the early 1800s. That was the beginning of the modern typewriter’s development, and in 1910, the tools were finally standardized.
This indicates that all typewriters, regardless of the manufacturer, had a largely same design with a few small exceptions. The introduction of the Remington Standard 2, a typewriter with a QWERTY keyboard layout, in 1874 marked a significant turning point in the evolution of the technology.
The layout’s concept was really well done. The machine’s inventor, Christopher L. Sholes, came up with a strategy to avoid jamming by spacing the most commonly used characters farther apart on the type bars inside the device rather than on the actual keys. Modern computer keyboards and the majority of typing devices use it as the default layout.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#76 Wristwatch
The inventor of the first heavier-than-air flight in Europe, Alberto Santos-Dumont, had a little but significant part in Louis Cartier’s design of the first men’s wristwatch.
Santos-Dumont complained to Cartier in 1901 about how difficult it was to check the time while maintaining control of his hands during a flight. Santos-Dumont obtained the first men’s wristwatch with a leather strap and buckle from Louis Cartier five years later.
Image source: watch-wiki.net
#77 Tape Measure
Alvin Fellows is credited with developing the contemporary spring-loaded tape measure. In 1868, he came up with the idea of encasing the instrument in a plastic container and fastening it with a spring clip. Despite the tape measure’s superiority to the more widely used wooden ruler, it wasn’t until the 1940s that it began to outsell it. The design of spring-loaded tape measures is enduring. It works well, is affordable, useful, and simple to use.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#78 Coleman Lantern
People’s purchase decisions can be influenced by clever, convincing marketing. Consider W.C. Coleman’s Quick-Lite lantern as an illustration. When Coleman started marketing the item in 1916, he advertised it as machinery to lengthen workdays.
He changed the marketing message to emphasize that the lantern was a necessity for outdoor use as electrification spread to more remote locations. And during the immediate post-World War II period, when Americans loved to go camping and have picnics, sales soared.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, MIKI Yoshihito
#79 Stapler
Although it is a common office item nowadays, it originated with royalty. King Louis XV of France had the first stapler invented in the 18th century. Office Space contributed to the widespread adoption of the contemporary stapler we use today, which has a top opening for simple refilling.
The main focus of the plot in the film was a red Swingline stapler, which was the first to use the new design. High demand from moviegoers led the business to produce additional versions of the Swingline model 646.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#80 Steam Iron
In 1882, Henry W. Seely applied for a patent for an electric iron. Back then, it was referred to as an electric flatiron. By keeping the creases away from shirts and pants, consumers suddenly had an easier way to preserve their clothing and look attractive in more consistent ways.
The issue was that garment items could bake in the perspiration and grease from the ordinary iron. The 1953 release of the Hoover steam iron was the ideal remedy. They were able to iron more quickly and maintain the appearance of the garments longer.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#81 World Wide Web (WWW)
To exclude the World Wide Web from a list of the best concepts ever would be sacrilege. It is a method of getting information. Given that the title belongs to the two individuals who created the Internet protocol suite, Tim Berners-Lee might not be considered the father of the Internet. Berners-Lee, however, is credited with facilitating universal access to the Internet. The first website in the world was hosted on Berners-Lee’s computer.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#82 Paper Currency
Throughout history, money has taken many different forms, including precious metals, coins, foods, produce, livestock, and pretty much anything else that might be traded or bartered for. Paper money was first used in the 11th century in China, and in the late 1600s, Europe followed suit.
Paper money quickly evolved into the most popular bartering instrument to buy goods and services, despite having no intrinsic value and initially being used as legally binding notes issued by banks as a promise of future payments. A new era of trade brought forth by paper money changed the face of economics on a worldwide scale.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#83 Sailboat
Sailboats were initially used as a mode of transportation by the Ubaid culture of prehistoric Mesopotamians, who lived in what is now Iraq, circa 6000 B.C.E. The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, where the civilization originated and developed, were crossed by them while they were on the water.
#84 Copernican Theory
It was essentially both revolutionary and blasphemous at the same time when it was first published in 1543 by Copernicus. Because it went against conventional wisdom, it was revolutionary: Anyone could see (not observe) that the sun traveled from east to west and that it revolved around the earth. Being in opposition to the church, it was blasphemous.
The Copernican idea does influence current astronomical observation, even though it has some flaws. To put up a concept at that time that went against accepted wisdom and established religious doctrines would require someone of extraordinary bravery.
Image source: britannica.com, Kevin Gill
#85 Mirror
Before mirrors were manufactured in large quantities and used extensively, people could only see their reflections on still water or extremely dazzling metallic surfaces. Of course, the surface and illumination were uneven, so what they could see did not accurately represent their true reflections.
That was altered by the mirror, which was created during the Renaissance. One mirror may reveal exactly how you appear to others, which encourages us to acquire etiquette when it comes to eating, grooming, shaving, and acting in public.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#86 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Similar to GPS, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), also referred to as drones, were initially developed as a military project, however it is difficult to say exactly when this happened. The Aerial Target, developed by Archibald Low in 1916, was one of the first motorized UAV prototypes. Nikola Tesla went on to describe an army of autonomous airborne combat vehicles a year later.
The vast majority of people would tell you that drones are deadly weapons concealed in the sky, while some claim they are tools for monitoring and some believe they are cutting-edge delivery trucks. Drones serve as an excellent illustration of how an innovation may be either helpful or dangerous, depending on how we choose to use it.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#87 Electronic Ignition System
In 1962, only competition engines like the BRM and Coventry Climax were capable of using early ignition systems. Since electronic ignition was an option on select 1963 models, Pontiac was the first manufacturer to provide it in a road-legal vehicle. The Fiat Dino in 1968 marked the introduction of electronic ignition systems as industry standard.
Soon after, other automakers did the same. Jaguar in 1971 and Chrysler in 1973, as examples. It was made a standard feature in 1975 by Ford and GM. It is safe to conclude that the ignition system was the catalyst for the transition of the automotive industry from mechanical to electronic control. Many of the features found in modern cars are electric-controlled, including traction, steering, brakes, transmissions, and even airbag deployment.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#88 Petrol
Petroleum was not a preferred oil natural by-product in 1859. Petroleum (also known as gas or gasoline in the country) was dumped by Edwin Drake, the man who drilled the first successful oil well in the United States, since he was not aware of its potential use. Drake primarily produced kerosene, a highly sought-after product, by refining the oil. Petroleum was essential to the Industrial Revolution’s success.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#89 Rocket
While the Ancient Chinese are credited with the creation of the first rockets, the modern rocket, which transformed military capabilities and permitted human space exploration, was created in the 20th century.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#90 Neolithic Revolution
The Neolithic Revolution marked at least one large-scale transformation in human society, when humans went from a nomadic lifestyle as hunters and gatherers to a more stable one centered on farming. They discovered strategies to cultivate crops in more orderly ways, enabling people to repeatedly gather food from the same spot.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#91 Hay
Hay was not even a concept in Rome or Greece. The ability to maintain horses by grazing was only a capability of civilizations that resided in warmer climates. Without horses to aid in transportation, trade, communication, and the distribution of products during the winter when grass was limited, urban civilization could not advance in any way.
Someone created hay at some point during the period now known as the Dark Ages so that anyone could preserve grass for the challenging winter months. Hay was a major invention that contributed to the growth of many famous cities, including Paris, London, Vienna, New York, and Moscow.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#92 Information As A Commodity
Somewhere in history, it came across people’s minds that information was a commodity — one they could sell or trade for fortunes. The Internet became the biggest marketplace for information. Every advertisement that pops-up on your computer screen was not sent randomly. They were created to reach a certain person at a certain time. One of the biggest problems is that you’re not the one who collects the rewards for giving away that data.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#93 Eraser
The eraser is a wonderful concept or idea. There are many different shapes it can take, including the delete button, white tape, black tape, and the more literal rubber eraser.
You can change identities, make constitutional amendments, fix faulty measurements, adjust a structure, or change an existing order thanks to this straightforward thing. The basis for scientific methodology, better laws, developing societies, and even rewriting history is the capacity to go back and repair prior errors.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#94 Double-Entry Accounting
The fundamental tenet of double-entry accounting is the requirement that the total of all debits and credits must equal one another; this requirement is straightforward in theory but challenging in practice.
This bookkeeping style has been the standard practice all across the world since it was first presented in 1494 by Franciscan friar Luca Pacioli. It is used in all types of accounting systems, including those used in households to figure out income and expenses and in the intricate financial reports of the biggest organizations in the world.
#95 ATM
The first ATM with full functionality was created by John-Shepherd Barron (Automated Teller Machine). On June 27, 1967, Barclays Bank in Enfield Town, London, built the first ATM. The most that could be withdrawn was £10. In any modern community, the machine is always only around the corner.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#96 Digital Music
In 1970, James Russell, a researcher at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, created the first digital recording and playback system. With his approach, sounds were represented by a pattern or series of 0s and 1s engraved on a photosensitive platter.
To create music, a laser reads the binary configurations. In order to record audio and play it back, analog-to-digital converters were required. Russell was unsuccessful in getting the music industry to adopt his concept, which is unfortunate. Twenty years later, a deal with James Russell’s previous firm, Optical Recording Co., required CD makers, including Time Warner, to pay $30 million for patent infringement.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#97 Push Lawn Mower
In 1830, British engineer Edwin Budding created a new tool for cutting grass that was modeled after a carpet cutter. It had a frame made of wrought iron and was 19 inches broad. A lawn mower powered by an animal would take ten years to build, and the first steam-powered one wouldn’t appear on the market for another 60 years.
Turf grass is one of the most widely produced plants in the United States, and it truly consumes a significant amount of land there. The growth of suburbia following World War II led to a huge demand for lawnmowers. Around 140,000 lawnmower units were sold in the U.S. alone before 1946. At the moment, more than five million units are sold annually.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#98 Car Jack
You would think that a hydraulic automobile jack was created by a person named Jack, but that is not the case. The first patent for the portable hydraulic jack, which outperformed the screw jack at the time, was given to Richard Dudgeon in 1851.
When he developed the idea, he was only 32 years old. Back then, hydraulic jacks were mostly employed in shipyards and railroad repair facilities, but today, they are a standard in every auto repair facility on the planet.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#99 Corkscrew
Although no one knows for sure, the heritage of English beer and cider makes it plausible that an Englishman was the inventor of the corkscrew. Having said that, Samuell Henshall received the initial patent for the device in 1795. He fitted a straightforward disk known as the Henshall Button between the worm and the shank to stop the worm from burrowing too far into the cork.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#100 Elevator
Although Elisha Elisha Graves Otis did not create the first elevator, he did create the brake utilized in modern elevators, which allowed for elevators to be built in higher buildings. In 1852, Otis and his company unveiled the first safety elevator, which only hastened the rise of skyscrapers in the USA.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#101 Atomic Bomb
The atomic bomb had the biggest impact on human history of any technological advances and inventions in the previous 2000 years.
Now that superpower nations are armed with far more weapons than they could ever need, it is theoretically possible to destroy the earth. Atomic and nuclear weapons now play a role in keeping the globe secure to a certain extent as nations are forced to consider their actions carefully before starting a war.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#102 Global Positioning System
The TRANSIT system, which served as the GPS’s forerunner in the 1960s, was created to direct nuclear submarines. The contemporary version of GPS (formerly Navstar GPS) was developed by the American Department of Defense but was only meant to be used by the military in the United States.
President Clinton authorized the use of GPS for non-military reasons in 2000, and now anyone can use the navigation system for a variety of tasks like locating the ideal fishing location or monitoring the movement of whales. The most precise GPS system is still owned by the U.S. government, hence it has some limitations compared to other GPS systems.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#103 Crescent Wrench
The Crescent Tool Company was established in 1907 in Jamestown, New York, by Karl Peterson. It exclusively produced a certain kind of wrench that could swap out a variety of wrenches of various sizes. Early auto brakes and clutches could both be adjusted using this gadget.
Despite its usefulness, the crescent wrench didn’t become widely used until 1927, when Charles Lindbergh, the pilot of the first successful solo transatlantic flight, advised carrying only two hand tools: pliers and a crescent wrench.
#104 Chess
Around the 6th century AD, India developed one of the first variations of chess. A game named Chaturanga served as the inspiration for many contemporary chess elements. The similar game was later established in Persia, from where the King descended. The Persians are also responsible for the terms “checkmate” and “check.”
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#105 Moving Assembly Line
The Ford Model T’s demand was high, and Henry Ford’s moving assembly line helped him satisfy consumer demand. The ability to incorporate fewer qualified employees without compromising build quality served another crucial purpose. It wouldn’t be too difficult to locate workers as each person was merely tasked with carrying out a monotonous chore. Ford’s assembly line wasn’t the first; it was modeled after Chicago facilities that processed beef. Nowadays, the same manufacturing system is used in nearly all large firms.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, en.wikipedia.org
#106 Religion
People still disagree on what exactly qualifies as a religion. We do know that it may include worldviews, ethics, organizations, prophecies, afterlife, supernaturalism, spiritual creatures, and cultural norms.
Given that there are more than 4,000 different religions in the world today, members of various faiths worship thousands of gods. Religions have a profound impact on human civilization, affecting everything from marriage laws to national constitutions.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#107 Outboard Motor
Although the inboard motor has been around since the early 1800s, it wasn’t until Ole Evinrude developed his two-stroke boat motor that the concept of mounting it externally to a boat was first proposed. Although his motor wasn’t the first “outboard” kind, it was the first to be widely used.
Gustave Trouvé produced an electric version in 1870, then came an oil-powered version by American Motors Co. in 1896, and next a gasoline-powered version by Waterman in 1905. However, the two-stroke layout of the Evinrude design was primarily responsible for its popularity. This made it possible for the motor to have the dependability, economy, and lightness you would expect from an outboard motor.
Ole Evinrude didn’t develop a new kind of vehicle, nor did others who created the outboard motor before her. The motor only enabled the fusion of already-existing technology in a straightforward configuration so that anyone may enjoy traveling on water.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#108 Gatling Gun
The Gatling Gun was the first weapon of mass devastation, created by Richard Gatling in 1861 based on his seed planter. During the Civil War, the cannon was used by Union soldiers, although the hand-cranked model was soon replaced by an electric motor.
That innovation allowed the gun to fire at an astonishing rate of 3,000 rounds per minute. This is the precursor of a modern automatic rapid-fire assault weapon, which continues to stoke discussion about whether the Second Amendment to the US Constitution needs to be amended.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, en.wikipedia.org
#109 Deringer
Along with Rolex watches and Gucci purses, copyright piracy is a nightmare for the original Philadelphia Deringer, which Henry Deringer created in 1852. The Deringer, which later gained another name for a pocket handgun, was the forerunner of the stealth weapon.
The popularity of the knockoffs presented a challenge for the inventor. The addition of an extra “R” to the brand, turning Deringer into Derringer, was one of the most popular counterfeiting techniques.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org, loc.gov
#110 Fiberglass Fishing Rod
There is a long history of the fishing rod. The majority of rods were produced in England utilizing heavy wood up to the mid-1800s. All of this was altered when Samuel Phillippe offered an imported substitute in 1846 and sold the design to a store in New York.
In the 1870s, William Hardy from England and other Americans like Charles Orvis and Hiram Leonard also imitated the same design.
It appears that the same design might be mass-produced in the US to help cut down the cost and increase accessibility. The next important thing was the introduction of all-steel rods by Horton Manufacturing Company in 1913; these were heavy and unattractive.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
