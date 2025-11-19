Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Had A Dream About Someone That Made You Wonder What It Meant?

by

Guys… I keep having dreams about the same guy! Here’s the deal: We were in the school gym, then we found each other, held hands, and he asked if we could at least stay friends. I said, ‘Of course!’ I don’t know what this means, but it must mean I think about him WAY too much… Help me out!

#1

Erm. So I have this friend, I never met him irl. . . . but I had this dream where he was in it & I stole a pair of pajama pants from him, they were blue with blue cartoon characters and it says Smurfs (mind you that there are no smurfs on them) but then magically he disappeared, but I did SEE him.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Have Photographed A Lot Of Adorable Babies This Winter (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Struggling Writer Spends His Days Drinking And Making Disturbing Drawings About Contemporary Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Uses 100,000 Banned Books To Build A Full-Size Parthenon At Historic Nazi Book Burning Site
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Gets His Credit Card Number Stolen, Ends Up Confused When He Upsets The Thief By Canceling The Flight That Was Booked Using It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Best and Not-So-Best new TV Shows of 2017 so far (Jan-Jun)
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2017
Man Dumps His Dog Near Dunkin’ Donuts With A Note Stuck To Her Collar That Will Break Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025