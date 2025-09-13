Man Can’t Even Sue Anyone After His Life Got Ruined Over False Accusation Of A Crime

The justice system is supposed to protect us, but Reddit user OrangeKey3135 claims it has harmed him instead.
In a post on r/LegalAdvice, he describes being wrongfully arrested and held in jail for five days, during which he says his two cats had passed away and he lost his job.
According to the Redditor, the charges were eventually dropped, but the damage to his reputation was already done, and now he’s worried that there’s no recourse and fears the shadow of that incident will follow him into the future.
Wrongful accusations can affect a person’s life long after the case is resolved
This man is unsure if he will ever clear his name
Being wrongfully accused of criminal offenses can lead to serious negative consequences
A systematic review of 20 studies on the psychological and social impact of wrongful accusations found that these experiences, indeed, fundamentally alter a person’s life.
For example, several studies revealed that 60% report permanent changes to their personality, including increased paranoia and anxiety, while 53% feel less confident and hypervigilant.
Research also suggests that 46% notice moderate to high levels of depression, and anxiety disorders affect roughly 38–46%.
Probable PTSD is reported by 42–57% across different studies, and sleep problems—including insomnia and nightmares—were common, affecting up to 80% of some groups.
But stigma and damaged reputations — the things that our Redditor is particularly upset about — are nearly universal. In one study, 29 of 30 participants reported feeling stigmatized by others, while “self-stigma” (guilt, shame) was also widespread.
Relationships often suffered, too. 90% report fractured social networks, 56% experience strain on intimate relationships, and several report conflicts with children or loss of custody, so families are also affected, with spouses and children experiencing secondary trauma, anxiety, and social ostracization.
As it was the case this time, financial and career impacts are severe. People report losing jobs, being denied future work, and facing legal costs ranging from $13,500 to $68,000 or more, sometimes requiring the sale of property or reliance on family support.
Traumatic experiences in custody—including fear of a*****t, harassment, and intimidation—exacerbate these effects, and many struggle to readjust to normal life, feeling “frozen in time” while the world moves on.
Hopefully, this man will catch up.
The author of the post provided more information in the comments
And people have had a lot to say about his situation
