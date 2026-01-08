“Back To Monarchy”: Viral Post Urges Barron Trump Marry Princess Isabella To Secure Greenland

On Thursday (January 8), a netizen created the perfect blend of geopolitics and satire with a post that has captured the internet’s imagination.
X user Miss White (@cinecitta2030), known for “metropolitical satire,” shared a “simple diplomatic solution” to the ongoing debate over the USA’s intention to acquire Greenland.
She suggested that Barron Trump marry Princess Isabella of Denmark to resolve the situation, “and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment,” the user wrote.
The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 6 million views and 129k likes on the platform, with netizens becoming obsessed with the user’s satirical solution.
Barron Trump and Princess Isabella’s proposed marriage got hilarious reactions
Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump is the son of US President Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump. The 19-year-old is Trump’s youngest child and currently studies at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
18-year-old Princess Isabella is the daughter of King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary. She was born on April 21, 2007, and is second in line to the Danish throne.
Recently, Trump has been vocal about his intention to acquire Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark located northeast of Canada in the Arctic Ocean. However, his intentions have been met with pushback from Danish authorities.
As a result, one X user proposed a marriage between Barron and the Countess of Monpezat to resolve the situation. Most netizens saw humor in the viral post and reacted with their own hilarious takes on the matter.
The idea soon spiraled into users sharing all sorts of memes, such as AI-images of the couple, and likening their supposed marriage to Medieval-era fantasy stories, where princes and princesses marry for geopolitical and military reasons.
“Geopolitics by fairytale logic, wild timeline,” one user commented.
A second person wrote, “Wow… back to the Middle Ages.”
“That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction,” another netizen said.
Why the proposed marriage is unlikely to resolve the geopolitical conflict
Some netizens agreed that the suggestion was “funny and clever” and described it as a “bold strategy” for both countries. However, experts have suggested that Denmark does not have the authority to sell the island, let alone give it as a “dowry payment.”
Greenland citizens reportedly have the right to hold an independence referendum, allowing its population of 57,000 to decide its own future. According to a poll conducted in 2025, 85 percent of residents opposed the idea of joining the US flag.
Mikkel Runge Olesen, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies in Copenhagen, felt that a potential sale of the island to the USA was “impossible.”
As a result, the X user’s suggestion is a highly unlikely scenario and does not appear practical, despite the internet’s obsession with seeing Barron Trump and the Princess get married.
Donald Trump has reportedly explored military action to acquire Greenland
The US federal government’s interest in acquiring Greenland dates as far back as 1867. Trump first explored the idea in 2019 during his first term as the US President, and has recently renewed his efforts in that direction.
In December, Trump stated that Russia and China’s growing presence in the Arctic was a security threat to the USA, motivating his interest in acquiring Greenland.
“We need Greenland for national security, not minerals,” he said.
On Tuesday, European leaders from France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain issued a combined statement extending support to Denmark.
“Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations,” they said.
On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed that Trump and his officials were “actively” discussing a potential offer to purchase Greenland. She added that “all options” were on the table for the President.
However, the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans to convene with Danish officials next week to discuss the situation, downplaying the possibility of military action.
“Negotiation in the highest order.” The marriage proposal amused netizens
