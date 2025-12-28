Sienna Miller: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sienna Miller

December 28, 1981

New York City, New York, US

44 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Sienna Miller?

Sienna Rose Diana Miller is an American-British actress and model, recognized for her distinct bohemian style and versatile performances. She effortlessly moves between independent dramas and major studio productions.

Her acting breakthrough arrived in 2004 with impactful roles in the films Layer Cake and Alfie. These roles quickly established her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life and Education

A focus on family shaped Sienna Miller’s early years, born in New York City before moving to London at 18 months old. Her father, Edwin Miller, was an American banker, and her mother, Josephine Miller, was a British model.

She attended Heathfield School in Ascot, Berkshire, and later honed her craft at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.

Notable Relationships

Currently linked to Oli Green, Sienna Miller has also navigated several high-profile relationships. She was notably engaged to actor Tom Sturridge and previously to Jude Law.

Miller shares her daughter, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge, with Tom Sturridge and recently welcomed a second daughter with Oli Green.

Career Highlights

Sienna Miller’s career saw a significant breakthrough with her dual roles in the 2004 films Layer Cake and Alfie. These performances launched her into wider public recognition and critical discussion.

Beyond acting, Miller launched a complete fashion label called Twenty8Twelve with her sister, Savannah. This venture showcased her influence in fashion and design.

Signature Quote

“I’m living my dream, and that’s all you can ask for.”

