Everyday Screw-Ups Captured In 25 Hilarious Comics By Norwegian Artist Torbjørn Lien (New Pics)

Meet the gang in “Chez Cuckoo,” the comic world created by Norwegian artist Torbjørn Lien. Picture this: a bunch of different pals dealing with life’s mishaps. Described perfectly on Lien’s website, these cartoons are about friendship, feminism, alcohol, gender, religion, everyday disasters, and general screw-ups. Plus, a dose of metal music madness.
“Chez Cuckoo” first appeared in 2000 and has gained popularity for its surreal and absurd humor. The characters in Chez Cuckoo engage in various comedic situations, and the strip has been praised for its unique style and ability to tackle a wide range of topics with humor.
Scroll down and dive into the colorful journey through the hilarious chaos of life’s unexpected moments.
#1
Image source: chezcuckoo
#2
Image source: chezcuckoo
#3
Image source: chezcuckoo
#4
Image source: chezcuckoo
#5
Image source: chezcuckoo
#6
Image source: chezcuckoo
#7
Image source: chezcuckoo
#8
Image source: chezcuckoo
#9
Image source: chezcuckoo
#10
Image source: chezcuckoo
#11
Image source: chezcuckoo
#12
Image source: chezcuckoo
#13
Image source: chezcuckoo
#14
Image source: chezcuckoo
#15
Image source: chezcuckoo
#16
Image source: chezcuckoo
#17
Image source: chezcuckoo
#18
Image source: chezcuckoo
#19
Image source: chezcuckoo
#20
Image source: chezcuckoo
#21
Image source: chezcuckoo
#22
Image source: chezcuckoo
#23
Image source: chezcuckoo
#24
Image source: chezcuckoo
#25
Image source: chezcuckoo
