35 Times Single Moms Took Their Entitlement To The Next Level And Got Shamed For It On This Facebook Group

Finding a good deal is a skill. Some people compile coupons, compare prices and scrape together any and all possible discounts, promotions, and other sales. But for every educated buyer, there is a person whose strategy boils down to “give me things because I said so.”

The “Single mom is not a coupon code” Facebook group documents and shares all the unhinged encounters sellers have had with women who tried to leverage motherhood into free stuff. So get ready to roll your eyes as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. And don’t forget to comment your own “choosing beggar” stories below. 

More info: Facebook

#1

Image source: Tyler Reichert

#2

Image source: Joseph Kranz

#3

Image source: Mathieu Mall

#4

Image source: Joe Devlin

#5

Image source: Clara Brujbă

#6

Image source: Kyle Grabast

#7

Image source: Anonymous member

#8

Image source: Haley Sutter

#9

Image source: Kameron Ellis

#10

No idea who this is. Just some random lady.

Image source: Aiden Hopkins

#11

Image source: Kenneth Witt

#12

Image source: Mandy Nikole

#13

Image source: Clara Brujbă

#14

Image source: Russ Ward

#15

Image source: Elisabeth Lauren

#16

Image source: Paul Lowry

#17

Image source: Jayce Fletcher

#18

Image source: Steven Hall

#19

Image source: Matt Ball

#20

Image source: Jake Baker

#21

Image source: Christine Cane

#22

Image source: Brinny Pontius

#23

Image source: Shelby Padgett

#24

Image source: Anonymous member

#25

Image source: Anonymous member

#26

Image source: Tiffany LeBlanc

#27

Image source: Megan Scully

#28

Image source: Lexi Gilliam

#29

Image source: Simran N'golet

#30

I’m not sure I’d trust anyone to watch an infant for $40/day, over 12 hours a day.

Image source: Qui Fre

#31

Image source: Trey Chamberlin

#32

Image source: Cameron Hendricks

#33

Image source: Nick Baldelli

#34

Image source: Cody William Stauder

#35

My gf and I are moving 14 hours away and selling things we don’t need or don’t care about to fund the gas. I had to beg her to send me a screenshot. She was MUCH nicer than I would have been. I wanted to screenshot this group name. Lol. Y’all ruined me. jk I’m here cause I’m already a kindred spirit. But the audacity. 200 dollar frame. 30 bucks.
Oh. For my gfs privacy. I cropped her. She explained why it’s 30. And said if no one buys sure. Single moms response?
“K” lol

Image source: Aaron Watson

