I Combined Old And New Photos Of Paris To Bring History To Life

I’m Julien Knez from Paris (France). I found photos of Paris taken between 1871 and 1968, and then photographed the same site from the same angle. Here are some pictures from my new book “Paris, Fenêtres sur l’Histoire”, published by Parigramme.
When historical photographs are inserted into contemporary settings, we open astonishing windows to the past. More than ever, the inquisitive contemporary spectator is plunged into the depths of time, as if given the opportunity to stroll on different stages, at the heart of History in the making.
Tour Eiffel, 1900
Place de l’Opéra, 1940
Hôtel-de-Ville, 1944
Place Vendôme, 1871
Jardin du Luxembourg, 1895
Place de l’Opéra, 1900
La Seine. Notre-Dame, 1930
Arc de Triomphe, 1909
“Odéon” Station (Métro), 1910
Le Printemps. Boulevard Haussmann, 1930
Le Moulin Rouge, 1900
Le Grand Palais, 1944
Rue du Faubourg-du-Temple, 1871
Rue Gay-Lussac, 1968
Quai de Conti, 1900
Boulevard Saint-Denis, 1910
