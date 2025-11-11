I Combined Old And New Photos Of Paris To Bring History To Life

by

I’m Julien Knez from Paris (France). I found photos of Paris taken between 1871 and 1968, and then photographed the same site from the same angle. Here are some pictures from my new book “Paris, Fenêtres sur l’Histoire”, published by Parigramme.

When historical photographs are inserted into contemporary settings, we open astonishing windows to the past. More than ever, the inquisitive contemporary spectator is plunged into the depths of time, as if given the opportunity to stroll on different stages, at the heart of History in the making.

Tour Eiffel, 1900

Place de l’Opéra, 1940

Hôtel-de-Ville, 1944

Place Vendôme, 1871

Jardin du Luxembourg, 1895

Place de l’Opéra, 1900

La Seine. Notre-Dame, 1930

Arc de Triomphe, 1909

“Odéon” Station (Métro), 1910

Le Printemps. Boulevard Haussmann, 1930

Le Moulin Rouge, 1900

Le Grand Palais, 1944

Rue du Faubourg-du-Temple, 1871

Rue Gay-Lussac, 1968

Quai de Conti, 1900

Boulevard Saint-Denis, 1910

