40 Pictures Showing Growth Comparison Of Dogs As Puppies And As Adults In These Combined Photos That I Made

My name is Mandy Helwege and I am the founder of Seeing Double Edits. I guess if you want to know how SDE came to be, you have to know a little of my backstory. My whole life I have loved everything as it relates to animals and art. I grew up riding horses, learned to draw by tracing horses and orcas out of books I got from the library as a child, and for basically my whole life have preferred to be in the company of animals over people.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | seeingdoubleedits.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us