Luminose: We Designed A Wooden Table Lamp That Can Flex Like A Dog

by

Luminose is the dog lamp with personality. This wooden table lamp with the touch of handwork was born from great passion for product design and love for dogs.

Zimmerer designed this flexible and interactive table lamp by mapping the archetypical movements of a dog and then transforming them into a different context and scale. Lente designed and built the environment in which Luminose feels good: the brand, visualization, web design & development.

Based on the lamp’s body color, the product is made from high quality handcrafted oak and beech wood. A smart LED panel is installed into the wooden components, using 85% less energy than a standard table lamp.

More info: lumino.se

