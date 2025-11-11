We Found New Species In Our Garden

by

Summer is perfect for spending time in the garden, relaxing and watching nature. If you look closely and use your imagination you will probably see some new species hidden in the bushes.

Here are the new species from our imagination. Enjoy!

More info: Etsy | Facebook | katyushka-dolls.com

Snail

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Marshmallow Spider

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Snails

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Marshmallow Caterpillar

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Marshmallow Spider

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Space baby bat

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Zombie Caterpillars

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Marshmallow Spider

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Snail

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Zombie Caterpillar

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Albino Cotton-Candy Spider

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Space baby bat

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Giant Zombie Caterpillar

We Found New Species In Our Garden

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Credit Card Was Free Money”: 93 Times Young People Exposed How Out Of Touch They Are Without Even Trying
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
60 Adopted Animals That Are Finally Showered With Love, And It Shows (August Edition)
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shelley Hennig
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2018
I Create Ceramic Villages Inspired By Sardinian Traditions
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
5 Women, Who Left Their Abusive Partners, Become Superheroes In This Colourful Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
All About the Real-Life Murder That Inspired “Twin Peaks”
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.