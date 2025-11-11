We Found New Species In Our Garden

Summer is perfect for spending time in the garden, relaxing and watching nature. If you look closely and use your imagination you will probably see some new species hidden in the bushes.
Here are the new species from our imagination. Enjoy!
More info: Etsy | Facebook | katyushka-dolls.com
Snail
Giant Marshmallow Spider
Snails
Giant Marshmallow Caterpillar
Giant Marshmallow Spider
Space baby bat
Giant Zombie Caterpillars
Giant Marshmallow Spider
Snail
Giant Zombie Caterpillar
Giant Albino Cotton-Candy Spider
Space baby bat
Giant Zombie Caterpillar
