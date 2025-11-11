Artist Colorizes Old Black & White Photos Making History Come To Life (71 Pics)

When we think of the past, we often think of it in black and white. After all, most historical photos that we’ve seen from the first half of the 20th Century are in monochrome, and because of this, it’s easy to forget that color actually existed back then.
Thanks to photo restoration artist Marina Amaral however, we can now view history through a whole new lens with these stunning colorized vintage photography shots. Combining her fascination with history and her interest in Photoshop, Marina brings the black and white photos of the past to life in a new and colorful way. The effect creates a more intimate portrayal of history and allows a contemporary audience to connect to the past more deeply and emotionally.
As the artist notes on her website, “When we look at an old photo in color, we can easily have the feeling that we are living that moment again.” Take a look at the beautiful pictures below to see just what she means.
#1 The Burning Monk
#2 A Victim Of American Bombing
#3 English Orphan In London, 1945
#4 A French Boy Introduces Himself To Indian Soldiers
#5 Abraham Lincoln
#6 Airmail Pilot
#7 Broad Street, New York
#8 Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley And Lisa Marie
#9 Three French Boys Looking At A Knocked-out German Panther Tank
#10 John And Jacqueline Kennedy
#11 Inmates At Wobbelin Concentration Camp
#12 Medics From The Us 5th And 6th Engineer Special Brigade
#13 Polish Refugees
#14 Drink Dr. Pepper
#15 Winston Churchill
#16 New York On D Day
#17 Canadian Soldiers, WWII
#18 Unemployed Men Hanging Out In San Francisco
#19 Crew Of An Acs M10 (wolverine)
#20 Brothers Robert Kennedy, Edward “ted” Kennedy And John F. Kennedy
#21 Grace Kelly
#22 President Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Roy Wilkins, James Farmer And Whitney Young In The White House, 1966
#23 British Soldiers During Wwi, France.
#24 James Dean
#25 My Grandmother On The Day Of Her Wedding
#26 Unknown Soldier
#27 Sigmund Freud
#28 B-26 Marauder And It’s Crew
#29 Captain Thomas H. Garahan Raises The ‘stars And Stripes’ Flag Made Secretly By A Local French Girl, 1945.
#30 Shark Caught At Russell, 1915
#31 British Soldier During Wwi
#32 Soldier From The York And Lancaster Regiment, Wwi
#33 British Premier Sir Neville Chamberlain
#34 French Soldiers During The Wwi
#35 Lee Harvey Oswald, 1963
#36 Blanket Covered Body Of A Us Paratrooper Killed In
#37 Capt. William P. Chambliss
#38 Pedro Ii Of Brazil
#39 Two U.s. Soldiers Of C Company, 1944
#40 King Tut, President Hoover’s Big German Police Dog
#41 Robert E. Lee
#42 An Unidentified American Soldier, Shot Dead By A German Sniper, Clutches His Rifle And Hand Grenade
