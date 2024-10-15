Colin from Accounts: Why You Should Binge This Show Now

Colin from Accounts is one of the latest Australian TV series to land big with a wider audience. Co-created by Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, these two Australian stars also lead the series. The show blends comedy and drama, exploring the difficulties of dating whilst also delving into complex themes such as woke culture.
So far, Colin from Accounts has ran for two seasons. Season 2 landed in September 2024 and fans are already vying for another go around. So, here’s why we think you should binge this hilarious and heartfelt series.
What Is the Plot of Colin from Accounts?
On the surface, Colin from Accounts is a classic tale of unlikely romance. However, it stands out with its added analysis of the inseparable bond between humans and animals. The show kicks off at a fast pace introducing us to its two main characters Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall). Ashley is a sixth year student nurse who is going through a rough breakup. Gordon is a co-owner of a microbrewery who has settled into single life. These two singletons have their lives comedically upended when they cross paths through a flirtatious encounter.
When Harriet distracts Gordon while driving, he accidentally hits a stray dog, leaving him with permanent spinal damage. From here, the two agree to care for the dog jointly and Gordon foots the $12,000 bill. And here is where the show gets its unique name as the hapless duo name the dog Colin, quipping that he is “Colin from accounts”. Determined to get his money back, Gordon insists that Ashley stays in contact with him. However, when Ashley is kicked out of her apartment for breaking the no pets rule, she moves in with Gordon and a unlikely relationship slowly blossoms, with a plethora of hiccups and hilarious roadblocks making their new-found fling all the more challenging.
Why the Lead Stars Have Such a Great Chemistry
The first thing you will likely notice when watching Colin from Accounts is the dazzling chemistry between its two lead stars. Starting out unsure of each other, banter is thrown back and forth constantly. Despite a clashing of egos and beliefs, they soon warm to each other, however, the clashing carries on as they attempt to work through a series of obstacles. The first obstacle is the age gap, which Gordon struggles with most as he tries to integrate himself into Ashley’s circle of friends who don’t always agree with his outdated way of thinking. And on the other hand, he doesn’t quite vibe with their woke beliefs either. The next obstacle is one we can all relate to – meeting the in-laws.
The chemistry between Dyer and Brammall is so captivating as they are in fact a couple in real life, and there is a 12 year age gap between them. The couple first met in 2015 and married in 2021. While the premise of the show is fictional, much of the content is based on their real lives and the challenges they faced at the beginning of their relationship. Thankfully, in real life, there was no dog named Colin who got struck by a car. However, the pair did foster a dog named Colin, which formed the inspiration for the show.
Colin from Accounts is led tremendously by Dyer and Brammall. Yet, it also boasts some of Australia’s finest talents, including Mr Inbetween‘s Justin Rosniak, Ellen Thomson, and Darren Gilshenan. While these actors play fictional characters, Dyer and Brammall have stated that the characters are an amalgamation of both of their friends and families, adding a splice of realism to the series.
Where Can You Watch This Australian TV Series?
Colin from Accounts is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios and first landed on Australian TV in 2022. It is available to stream in Australia on Binge. In the UK, the show aired on BBC 2 and is now available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer. In the US, Colin from Accounts is available to watch on Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video.
Will There Be a Season 3 of Colin from Accounts?
As of yet, a third season of Colin from Accounts has not been given the green light. However, based on the show’s surge in popularity, we can safely assume that a third season is coming. Season 2 ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger, which some fans loved and other weren’t so fond of. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dyer and Brammall stated that they are keen to go ahead with another season. Brammall said: “We have a lot of ideas. We haven’t started plotting it yet. And in fact, we don’t have an official green light for season three. But as we said, we sort of forced the hand of our overlords to make one. We’re confident.”
