Home
Movies
Why is Colin Farrell Still Apologizing for Alexander?

Why is Colin Farrell Still Apologizing for Alexander?

3 hours ago

colin farrell alexander

Colin Farrell is still apologizing for Alexander. Why? The movie was released in theaters back in 2004. It’s fair to state that many people do not fully remember this movie based on the life of Alexander the Great. But somehow, Colin feels the need to keep apologizing. 

Despite a history of stellar career choices, Alexander is a notable outlier thanks to its poor reviews. The unfortunate fact is that it was based on a great historical figure, setting ambitious expectations. Even a great cast wasn’t able to save this movie from tanking. The fact is that it looked amazing. The scenery, the outfits, and everything else looks great. But somehow the story did not come together in a way that could contribute to a profitable box office run. But after all that, almost two decades have passed. It’s time to remember that the memory of the audience is long, but not that long. 

credit: Alexander

Expectations for this movie were too high

The life of Alexander the Great is a long and very complex story. An attempt to condense all of his life, romances, and victories into a feature story that’s easy to watch is a monumental task. Unfortunately, it’s likely that this movie would have been better as a series. Making the decision on what needed to be featured and what can remain on the cutting room floor was undoubtedly tough. With a budget of $155 million, a stellar cast and Oliver Stone in the director’s chair, it is easy to see why expectations for this film was high. However, based on box office and critical response, it’s very easy to determine that the expectations weren’t met. 

While initial expectations seemed to assume the film was on the path to be considered a cinematic masterpiece, Alexander is today considered one of the worst movies ever made. This is still not enough reason for Farrell to continue apologizing. Farrell is today a well-respected actor that has accomplished much in his career. 

Having Oliver Stone as a director does not guarantee a blockbuster

Stone’s success prior to Alexander earned him a reputation that many were banking on for this movie. However, the expectations that were built based on his name and reputation outstripped the efficiency of the movie. The idea that a movie could succeed based on who was cast and who was directing is a fallacy that happens every now and then in the industry.

Stone has experienced a great deal of success in the past, just not with Alexander. Despite stars like Farrell, Val Kilmer, and Angelina Jolie didn’t matter, the film did was still a flop.

Historians Have Had Their Say

Historians will always have their say when it comes to historical accuracy. The stories of ancient figures are often misconstrued or artistic license is taken often. Historians will not typically boycott or snub a movie, but they will divulge historical facts. 

Many movies that are based on historical figures are often adjusted to make them more cinematic. Modeling a movie strictly on the history it represents will typically create a boring movie. Unfortunately, creating a cinematic version of history is not always accurate. Years are missed, events are misrepresented, and characters often don’t appear as they should. The fact is that history does not move at the same pace as a movie. The action is not always as obvious, and matters that take two hours in a movie often span several years or decades in real life. Alexander the Great’s life is a long story. It requires far more patience than many moviegoers tend to have. Unfortunately, history is also less exciting since it is not as dynamic as a cinematic experience. 

Alexander is one bad movie out of Colin Farrell’s Career

Colin Farrell is a well-respected actor that has enjoyed a career that is still moving forward. He has had good movies and bad movies. At this time, Colin is known for portraying the Penguin in The Batman. There is also a spinoff series that will allow him to expand on the character.

 Actors have good movies and bad movies. This is a part of their career and it’s expected. But the need to apologize for a movie that doesn’t resonate with the audience does not require several years of apologies. It sounds like it’s time to let it go. 

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Ranking the Top 5 Mel Gibson Directed Films
January 19, 2017
Nina Dobrev Movies
January 9: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
January 16, 2022
Five Cool Movies That Seemed to Change Genres Midway Through
December 10, 2020
Lynda Carter to Cameo in ‘Wonder Woman 2?’Â  Yes, Please!
July 15, 2017
Can ‘Tomb Raider’ Break the Video Game Movie Curse?
March 16, 2018
John Boyega Says Finn Will Have a “Massive Adventure” in “The Last Jedi”
May 24, 2017
The 2017 Academy Awards Nominations Are In: Nothing for Deadpool
January 24, 2017
Check Out This 3D Printed Stargate That Can Actually Dial
October 19, 2017
The Making of “The Shape of Water” VFX Breakdown
January 22, 2018
DCEU Villians You Totally Forgot Were Still Alive
May 31, 2020
What Movies Get Wrong about Training Dogs
March 21, 2021
Here’s Why It’s Great that Scarlet Witch Turned into a Killer
May 11, 2022
Real Life Weird Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Conjuring
July 9, 2021
Guillermo Del Toro Reveals His Least Favorite Fantasy Movie
August 14, 2021
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “How To Please A Woman”
July 29, 2022
Worst Movies to Watch With Parents: American Pie
May 3, 2017
“Pig” and the Unhammy Genius of Nicolas Cage’s Finest Work
July 29, 2021
Someone Estimated The Poop Size of Godzilla and King Kong
April 3, 2021
The Worst Movies to Watch During a COVID-19 Quarantine
March 19, 2020
The Reason it Took Nearly 30 Years for a Third Bill and Ted Movie
September 14, 2020
The Top Five Movie Villains of 2017
December 28, 2017
Five Movie Adaptations that Totally Missed the Point
July 15, 2017
Remembering Howie Mandel’s Unforgettable 80s Movie Characters
February 8, 2017
Movie Review: Me Time
September 7, 2022

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

A lover of great stories and epic tales, Tom is a fan of old and new-school ideas. As a novelist and a screenwriter, he enjoys promoting one story or another. With 18k+ articles and 40 novels written, Tom knows a little something about storytelling.

Add Comment