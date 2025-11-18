Coldplay’s Chris Martin Goes Undercover As A Silly Tourist And Sings Karaoke At A Las Vegas Bar

Patrons at a dive bar in Sin City had no idea that a nervous-looking tourist, serenading them with a karaoke performance, was none other than the one and only Chris Martin.
The Coldplay frontman sauntered into the popular Dino’s in Las Vegas wearing a baggy business suit, a striped tie, oversized glasses, and a flaming red wig.
Clutching a bright red balloon in hand, the disguised singer-songwriter took the stage on Saturday, September 21, and sang the band’s new single, “All My Love”.
Chris Martin surprised unsuspecting patrons at a Las Vegas dive bar with a secret karaoke performance in full disguise
Image credits: Coldplay
Image credits: Dinos Las Vegas
The track “All My Love” will feature on Coldplay’s 10th studio album, Moon Music, which is slated to release in October this year.
“Whether it rains or pours, I’m all yours,” he sang during his weekend visit to the dive bar.
“Thank you so much, everybody. I’m so grateful … Thank you, Dino’s. Dino’s forever!” he told the crowd, still very much in character before stepping off stage.
The Coldplay frontman donned a baggy suit, oversized glasses, and a flaming red wig as he delivered a soulful rendition of “All My Love”
Once he joined the crowd, the singer dramatically ripped off his wig and glasses, sending the crowd into an eruption of cheers and creating one of the coolest celebrity encounters ever.
The only person from Dino’s who was in on the “Fix You” crooner’s surprise plan was the club’s owner, Kristen Bartolo.
Kristen said that Chris and his film crew arrived at around 10:45 p.m right after the British rockstar performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena.
The track “All My Love” will feature on Coldplay’s 10th studio album, Moon Music, which is slated to release this October
“They wanted a live moment, and it to be kept a secret so they could get a real reaction from everybody there,” the business owner told told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So it was all planned, but I didn’t tell anybody, not even the staff.”
Once inside the bar, the music icon sat alone at a table, ordered himself a small glass of milk, and unassumingly listened to a few karaoke singers before it was his turn to grab the mic.
“He sounded great, especially when you are in front of a crowd who doesn’t know you’re coming, these were not people who had paid to see him,” Kristen told the outlet. “He was pretty vulnerable, but afterward he ripped off his wig and the place went crazy.”
The disguised singer-songwriter also stopped to pose with a pair of newlyweds at the city’s Tunnel of Love
While in Las Vegas, the chart-topping artist also showed up in his now-viral disguise at the city’s Tunnel of Love, where he posed for pictures with a newlywed couple.
The “Hymn for the Weekend” singer took a few moments to speak to the Phoenix couple, Mary Zatezalo and Austin Sanders, and handed them red balloons before posing with them for photos.
