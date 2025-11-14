I Make Customizable Flower Butterfly Dragons

I create flower butterfly dragons and other creatures using a range of mediums. I paint their magical wings on satin fabric. Head and paws I sculpt from polymer clay. Also, I stitch, paint, create textures, patches and so on. I’m wondering which body do you like better furry of textile? If you have ideas for new kinds of Dragons please let me know! I’m always happy to breed a new one.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
