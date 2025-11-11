25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

by

Christopher Moloney, a Canadian photographer and film buff, has created a playful photo series called “FILMography” that pair scenes from famous movies with their real-life modern locations.

Moloney travels to cities like New York, Rome and Ho Chi Minh to find the locations where these famous scenes were filmed. Photos like these can be pretty simple, but they require a good eye and a careful hand so that you could get the perspective just right.

His photos are on display in galleries around the world, and his collection also goes on display at various film festivals like Cannes and Ischia.

More info: Tumblr | Instagram | Facebook (h/t: lessonslearnt)

Good Will Hunting

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Breakfast At Tiffany’s

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Home Alone

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Doctor Who: The Angels Take Manhattan

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

The Avengers

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life
25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

The Adjustment Bureau

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Annie Hall

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Men In Black 2

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Black Swan

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Elf

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Step Up 3D

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

The Dark Knight Rises

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Glee

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Elementary

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

The Devil Wears Prada

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Sex And The City 2

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Spider-Man

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life
25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Maid In Manhattan

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Captain America: The First Avenger

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Friends With Benefits

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Catch Me If You Can

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

You’ve Got Mail

25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life
25 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Barron Trump’s Fidget Spinner is Full of Highly Classified Intel
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
71 Comparisons Nobody Asked For But You Might Be Interested To See (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Five Television Shows You Should Be Following on Twitter
3 min read
May, 18, 2017
Winning A Recording Contract on The Voice Isn’t What it Seems
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2022
This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Watch This Gun Expert Rate These Quick Draw Scenes
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.