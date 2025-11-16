“The New Yorker” Cartoonist Makes Unexpected And Clever Comics (30 New Pics)

There’s nothing like entertaining and clever art to brighten up our daily routine – while we might invent some of our problems, they sure make relatable illustrations. Artist Will McPhail trivializes these problems in his cartoons and says that “desperation and panic are very funny.”
Once a zoology student, Will is now regularly drawing for the world-famous The New Yorker magazine. The talented creator has also come out with his graphic novel, which can be described as a “commentary on modern life and a joyful celebration of being human.”
Scroll down to see the newest illustrations by McPhail and don’t forget to check out our previous post about his work.
More info: Instagram | willmcphail.com | twitter.com
