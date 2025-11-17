Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Seen Someone Wearing On The Street? (Closed)

Have you ever been walking on the street having a great time and then you see someone wearing the most outrageous thing? Share here!
#1
An inflatable Dino costume. In the middle of winter, on a bike
#2
I saw a dude with a cat on his shoulders. They had on matching bandanas.
#3
I do not know this person, do not know how they identify. But their style was odd….
In his early 20’s, full beard, long hair looking more masculine than feminine. This guy wore a full pink dress, like down to the ground.
Just for context this was in the middle of an industrial estate in an area where flamboyance is not the norm. He was walking to a trampoline place.
Once, when I was in the trampoline place, they have a great cafe, he was in there having a fun workout, tight top and tight leggings, all unicorn themed, bouncing around.
He became known as the Bearded Unicorn Lady in our office. Never got the chance to talk to him, never knew his deal.
#4
A 6 year old wearing a dead pirate costume from pirates of the Caribbean with fake scar tattoos all over their face and neck. It was me – that was me when I was 6
#5
fedora, black and white checkered over shirt, shorts, pink Crocs. at Walmart. in Texas.
#6
I wore a black robe, homemade plague mask, and banana suit to wal-mart once
#7
My father wearing pants. He is the type to always wear shorts, but one day it was so cold outside that he had to cave in. I will never forget that day…
#8
A maid outfit, a boy was wearing a maid outfit, it was Halloween.
#9
My favorite has been the elderly dude in crocs and jean-shorts that he had obviously cut himself.
No, he wasn’t homeless. He was just vibing.
#10
=D this guy is our local dude. He’s really nice and just likes the color pink:
Okay, imagine a dude who wears round glasses, has blonde hair, and uncannily looks somewhat like the original W***y Wonka actor… he has this baby pink parasol with lace, he wears baby pink (satin?) pants that are straight legged and look very comfortable, like pajamas. I forget what he wears on top but it’s definitely also baby pink. And his shoes are pink too. He just strolls along the warf from time to time, sometimes walks along the cliffs by the ocean.
This one is less pleasant, but:
Anyone, in the summer, who wears “shorts.” I’m sorry, those really small short ones that make you look cuter with longer legs? Yeah, you might as well go out in just your underwear. I understand that it’s hot, but they’re literally as short as brief underwear! If anyone wore brief underwear and those shorts I’d be able to see the underwear! If you’re by the beach, okay, I kind of understand- I just think you might as well be chilling in your bikini, because that thin wrap of denim does nothing for you
#11
A woman in her late 30s: A bathtowel on the head and some slippers on a saturday afternoon at the bus station. Nothing interesting so far? That was all she was wearing…. the police showed up shortly after to bring her away.
#12
I grew up near Venice, California, so you’ll have to be more specific…
#13
A long, red velvet coat with a fur collar. Santa exists. She’s an elderly woman living in Paris.
#14
i was at a restaurant and i saw a dude in a shirt that said, “I’m no gynecologist, but I’ll take a look”
I was disgusted
#15
pink jump suit wearing underwear on the outside. they were sitting in a lawn chair on the side of the highway
#16
I saw two storm troopers when I was at a park for a family reunion
Follow Us