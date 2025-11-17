Nanny Quits Job After Husband Sees Her Naked And Doesn’t Leave Her Alone

Many parents like their child being cared for in their own home. So does Reddit user Flashy_Guess7973. However, after the mother found the nanny of her dreams, her husband probably also started dreaming of her as his behavior around the woman grew increasingly infatuated.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Two Hot Takes‘, Flashy_Guess7973 explained that this unexpected development in the household dynamics began to raise concerns for her and the nanny, leading to a series of awkward and uncomfortable situations.

This woman noticed her husband started acting weird around their nanny

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Which made both her and the nanny feel concerned about his intentions

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dương Nhân (not the actual photo)

As her post went viral, the woman provided more context

Image credits: Flashy_Guess7973

As this story illustrates, nannies have little protection against sexual harassment at work

The #MeToo movement has shown just how pervasive sexual harassment is at really work. But those women, unlike the nanny from the Reddi post, have an easier way to push back against their bosses and colleagues.

For example, if a woman working in a corporate office believes she is being harassed and wants it to stop, she can report it to a supervisor, or the human resources department, and hope they will intervene.

A nanny who is directly hired by a family, on the other hand, usually has no one to complain to if she is harassed and likely has no witnesses to the behavior. (Luckily, this case was different.)

No matter who sexually harasses a nanny, they have the right to demand justice. Nannies aren’t objects of sexual desire; they’re employees who deserve a workplace free from sexual harassment and discrimination.

Later, the author of the post also answered some of the most popular questions

And folks have had a lot of reactions to the whole ordeal

