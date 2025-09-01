You’re Back At School, But Only Those Scoring Above 19/38 Pass

by

Test yourself across a variety of subjects with this quiz 📚

From geography to math, science, physics, and much more, these 38 school questions are about to prove your smarts. Whether you are a history buff, a math genius, or just love fun facts, this quiz will challenge your knowledge and maybe even teach you something new. 👩‍🏫

Each question comes with four answer options, but it takes some school knowledge to get at least 25/38. Choose them wisely and enjoy! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

You’re Back At School, But Only Those Scoring Above 19/38 Pass

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mom
Mom Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “Mozzarella Sticks and a Gay Piano Bar”
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2015
The Best Seasons of Alone: From Worst to Best
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2023
The Most Misunderstood Female Anti-Heroines in TV History
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2022
Why The Muppet Show is Being Deemed Offensive by Disney Plus
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2021
Who Were the Original Power Rangers?
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2024
Five Things you Didn’t Know about Ghost Wars
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.