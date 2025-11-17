35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

by

Alexey Kondakov is a contemporary Ukrainian artist known for his unique style of art, which often involves blending figures from historical artworks with the hustle and bustle of our modern urban environments. He gained popularity for his “Art History in Contemporary Life” series, where he takes characters and elements from classical paintings and seamlessly integrates them into contemporary scenes. The result is a captivating juxtaposition of past and present, sparking conversations and fascination. 

Scroll down to see Kondakov’s latest creations! If you’re not familiar with his work, check out our previous article to discover more of his captivating and imaginative art.

More info: Instagram | store.alksko.com | Facebook | twitter.com | alksko.com

#1 “The Silence” By Giorgio Kienerk

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#2 “A Silent Greeting” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#3 “Drusilla” By John William Godward

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#4 “Desdemona” By Alexandre Cabanel

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#5 “Angel” By Abbott Handerson Thayer

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#6 “Passion Flowers” By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#7 “Not Too Much To Carry” By William-Adolphe Bouguereau

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#8 “The Beautiful Reader” By Léon François Comerre

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#9 “Confidences” By Guglielmo Zocchi

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#10 “Fatidica” By Sir Frederic Leighton

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#11 “Canaries” By Albert Joseph Moore

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#12 “Daphnis And Chloe” By François Gérard

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#13 “Contemplation” By George Lawrence Bulleid

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#14 “Voluptas” By Franz Seraph Von Lenbach

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#15 “Lady Hamilton (As A Bacchante)” By George Romney

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#16 “On The Terrace” By Edward John Poynter

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#17 “Clio, Muse Of History” By Charles Meynier

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#18 “The Hop Picker” By Charles Edward Perugini

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#19 “The Broken Pitcher” By William-Adolphe Bouguereau

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#20 “Quadriga Of Cupid” By Jacques Clement Wagrez

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#21 “The Proposal” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#22 “Watching And Waiting” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#23 “Medea” By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#24 “At The Fountain” By Guillaume Seignac

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#25 “Prometheus Freed By Hercules” By Giuseppe Baldrighi

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#26 “Pompeiana” By Eleuterio Pagliano

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#27 “Lilies” By Gottlieb Theodor Von Kempf-Hartenkampf

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#28 “Electra At The Tomb Of Agamemnon” By Lord Frederic Leighton

“This artwork is about understanding and feeling war in your home. It’s hard to imagine it. No one wants to think about it, everyone thinks that they have a lucky ticket in life. And it’s easy to stay away if you don’t know what war is and you just get tired of seeing the news. Unfortunately, only those who have seen the war can truly understand.

The photograph was taken near Lukyanivska metro station, which is near the center of Kyiv. A Russian missile hit the civilian house early morning on March 15.”

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#29 “Daphnis And Chloe” By Jules-Elie Delaunay

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#30 “The Vintage Festival” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#31 “Daphnis And Chloe” By Dominique Louis Papety

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#32 “Mary Magdalene” By Frederic James Shields

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#33 “Jonathan’s Token To David” By Lord Frederic Leighton

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#34 “A Greek Woman” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

#35 “Blossoms” By Albert Moore

35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Image source: alksko

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ugly Betty is BACK!
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2009
50 Photos Of Unique People That Show That Genetics Is Hard To Predict (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Capture Dream-Like Images Using A Graphite Pencil
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Split In Croatia Through My Lens
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
747 Pilot Captures Breathtaking Pictures of Storms and Skies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Rooms of William Faulkner: I Created Eerie Images With Mississippi Landscapes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.