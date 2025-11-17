35 New Images Of Figures From Classical Paintings Blended With Contemporary Environments By Alexey Kondakov

Alexey Kondakov is a contemporary Ukrainian artist known for his unique style of art, which often involves blending figures from historical artworks with the hustle and bustle of our modern urban environments. He gained popularity for his “Art History in Contemporary Life” series, where he takes characters and elements from classical paintings and seamlessly integrates them into contemporary scenes. The result is a captivating juxtaposition of past and present, sparking conversations and fascination.
Scroll down to see Kondakov’s latest creations! If you’re not familiar with his work, check out our previous article to discover more of his captivating and imaginative art.
More info: Instagram | store.alksko.com | Facebook | twitter.com | alksko.com
#1 “The Silence” By Giorgio Kienerk
Image source: alksko
#2 “A Silent Greeting” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
Image source: alksko
#3 “Drusilla” By John William Godward
Image source: alksko
#4 “Desdemona” By Alexandre Cabanel
Image source: alksko
#5 “Angel” By Abbott Handerson Thayer
Image source: alksko
#6 “Passion Flowers” By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys
Image source: alksko
#7 “Not Too Much To Carry” By William-Adolphe Bouguereau
Image source: alksko
#8 “The Beautiful Reader” By Léon François Comerre
Image source: alksko
#9 “Confidences” By Guglielmo Zocchi
Image source: alksko
#10 “Fatidica” By Sir Frederic Leighton
Image source: alksko
#11 “Canaries” By Albert Joseph Moore
Image source: alksko
#12 “Daphnis And Chloe” By François Gérard
Image source: alksko
#13 “Contemplation” By George Lawrence Bulleid
Image source: alksko
#14 “Voluptas” By Franz Seraph Von Lenbach
Image source: alksko
#15 “Lady Hamilton (As A Bacchante)” By George Romney
Image source: alksko
#16 “On The Terrace” By Edward John Poynter
Image source: alksko
#17 “Clio, Muse Of History” By Charles Meynier
Image source: alksko
#18 “The Hop Picker” By Charles Edward Perugini
Image source: alksko
#19 “The Broken Pitcher” By William-Adolphe Bouguereau
Image source: alksko
#20 “Quadriga Of Cupid” By Jacques Clement Wagrez
Image source: alksko
#21 “The Proposal” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
Image source: alksko
#22 “Watching And Waiting” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
Image source: alksko
#23 “Medea” By Anthony Frederick Augustus Sandys
Image source: alksko
#24 “At The Fountain” By Guillaume Seignac
Image source: alksko
#25 “Prometheus Freed By Hercules” By Giuseppe Baldrighi
Image source: alksko
#26 “Pompeiana” By Eleuterio Pagliano
Image source: alksko
#27 “Lilies” By Gottlieb Theodor Von Kempf-Hartenkampf
Image source: alksko
#28 “Electra At The Tomb Of Agamemnon” By Lord Frederic Leighton
“This artwork is about understanding and feeling war in your home. It’s hard to imagine it. No one wants to think about it, everyone thinks that they have a lucky ticket in life. And it’s easy to stay away if you don’t know what war is and you just get tired of seeing the news. Unfortunately, only those who have seen the war can truly understand.
The photograph was taken near Lukyanivska metro station, which is near the center of Kyiv. A Russian missile hit the civilian house early morning on March 15.”
Image source: alksko
#29 “Daphnis And Chloe” By Jules-Elie Delaunay
Image source: alksko
#30 “The Vintage Festival” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
Image source: alksko
#31 “Daphnis And Chloe” By Dominique Louis Papety
Image source: alksko
#32 “Mary Magdalene” By Frederic James Shields
Image source: alksko
#33 “Jonathan’s Token To David” By Lord Frederic Leighton
Image source: alksko
#34 “A Greek Woman” By Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema
Image source: alksko
#35 “Blossoms” By Albert Moore
Image source: alksko
Follow Us