Hey Pandas, Which One Is Your Favorite Strange Event That Happened Today In History? (Closed)

The Cat MayorStubbs the cat began his unofficial role as mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska on March 22, 1997. Though symbolic, the feline figurehead gained national fame for his chill demeanor and photo ops with tourists. Stubbs served for two decades and brought international attention to the small town.———————–Beaver BombingIn March 1975, wildlife officials in Idaho began relocating troublesome beavers by parachuting them into remote forests. The operation, which launched on March 22, involved using surplus parachutes and custom-made boxes. Amazingly, the beavers survived and adapted well to their new habitats.——————Exploding WhaleOn March 22, 1970, Oregon officials used dynamite to dispose of a dead whale on the beach. The blast sent chunks of blubber flying over spectators and cars, some over a quarter-mile away. The event was immortalized in a viral news clip decades later.—————Tax on BeardsOn March 22, 1705, Tsar Peter the Great reinforced his controversial beard tax, requiring Russian men to pay for the right to keep facial hair. Those who paid received a metal token stamped with a beard. The move was part of his larger effort to westernize Russian society.————————Dancing Plague IgnitesA strange dancing mania began sweeping through Strasbourg in March 1518. Historical accounts place a surge in afflicted dancers around March 22, leading to mass exhaustion and several deaths. The cause is still debated: mass hysteria, moldy bread, or something else?——————-The Great Emu WarAustralian military efforts to curb an emu infestation peaked on March 22, 1932, when machine-gun squads failed to contain the giant birds. Despite the soldiers’ best efforts, the emus easily outran their attacks. The birds won the battle, and the incident became a national joke.
More info: todaywasweird.com
Follow Us