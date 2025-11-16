Hey Pandas, What Is An Off-The-Cuff Remark That Has Stuck With You? (Closed)

Sometimes words have a huge impact on you even if you know the person who said them didn’t necessarily mean anything by them. What throwaway comment made a lasting impact on you? Bonus points if you want to share how the phrase changed you.
#1
When I was 13 I had used one of those hair removal creams but was in such a rush to go swimming in the ocean that I didn’t give it enough time to do its thing. My mum made a snarky comment while ordering food being like ‘wow didn’t you do your legs? Nobody likes a gorilla’. Now, my mum would always poke fun, that’s honestly just how my whole family talks but for whatever reason, I got super super self conscious from that point forward and began to steal my dad’s razor to ensure the closest possible shave, and because my hair is black I even started to lightly powder my legs to ensure no little black hairbumps were visible. I’m in my late 20s now and married and I still feel completely gross if I have not shaved. I couldn’t care less what other people do but for me… it could be 38c out, if my legs aren’t shaved perfectly then I am wearing jeans and hiding them from view.
#2
So I was on a school field trip to DC (the school is in TN). It was really late at night and I was drawing with my friend’s iPad and I handed the drawing back to her and my civics teacher looked over my friends shoulder, insulted the drawing, then showed it to another student and made fun of it without my consent.
#3
One time when I was like seven I was wearing an outfit I thought I looked good in. My gramma took one look at me and said “It’s a shame you’re so big boned.” I thought it’s because I drank a lot of milk and she was saying my bones were too strong. A few years later I realized…
#4
#5
