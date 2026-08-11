If You Can Recognize And Name All 21 Of These ’60 – ’00s Cartoons, Your Memory Is Impeccable

by

Pretty much every kid used to wake up early and plop themselves in front of the TV on Saturdays. Whether you grew up watching Hanna-Barbera classics, ’90s superheroes, or iconic millennial comedy shows, Saturday mornings used to be filled with exciting cartoons.

In this ultimate nostalgia trivia challenge, we will test your memory of classic Saturday morning cartoons from the 1960s all the way up to the 2000s. Can you recognize all of the unforgettable characters, intros, and catchphrases? Time to prove you are a true fan of classic animation. See if you can reach the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Recognize And Name All 21 Of These ’60 &#8211; ’00s Cartoons, Your Memory Is Impeccable

Image credits: Hong Nhung

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Disney Inspired Halloween Babies And There Is Too Much Cuteness!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
How Selfie’s Cancellation Helped the Show Become TV’s Best Romantic Comedy
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2014
30 Funny Signs That Defy Logic And Common Sense, Posted In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Giveaways That Someone Is American, As Described By Non-Americans
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
A Gilmore Girls Revival is Headed to The CW for Thanksgiving
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2020
Bride Destroys Stepdaughter’s “Provocative” Dress So She Can’t Wear It, The Payback Makes Her Cry
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025