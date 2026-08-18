Clairo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Clairo
August 18, 1998
Atlanta, Georgia, US
28 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Clairo?
Claire Elizabeth Cottrill is an American singer-songwriter who found her voice through the digital landscape of bedroom pop. Her intimate sound and unfiltered lyrics resonate deeply with a generation online.
She broke into public consciousness with the viral video for her lo-fi single “Pretty Girl” in 2017. The track quickly amassed millions of views, establishing her as a unique talent.
Early Life and Education
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Claire Cottrill moved with her family to Carlisle, Massachusetts, where she spent most of her formative years. Her father, Geoff Cottrill, a marketing executive, and her mother, Allison ‘Allie’ Cottrill, a photographer, provided a creative home.
By age 13, she began crafting music on her laptop, initially posting covers before sharing original songs on platforms like Bandcamp. She attended Concord-Carlisle High School and later enrolled at Syracuse University, though she ultimately left to focus on her burgeoning music career.
Notable Relationships
Clairo has openly shared her identity as bisexual and queer, expressing a preference for fluidity over rigid labels. Her personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye.
She has consistently maintained privacy regarding her romantic life, choosing to keep specific partnerships unconfirmed in the media. This approach aligns with her broader public persona, emphasizing artistic expression over tabloid speculation.
Career Highlights
Claire Cottrill’s career took off with the breakthrough piece, “Pretty Girl.” The lo-fi bedroom pop single and its accompanying homemade music video went viral in 2017, catapulting her into mainstream recognition.
She has also taken an active role in the production of her music, co-producing her debut album, Immunity. Her third studio album, Charm, released in 2024, received a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.
Signature Quote
“I don’t care for labels at all. I believe people should like who they want and no one should have a problem with it. I’ll kiss anyone.”
Follow Us