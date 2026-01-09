41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

by

Mojo Rose, the creator of ˝Summers Off Comics˝, is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics that capture the everyday chaos of life in the classroom with the kind of dry humour only a real teacher can get away with. She first started drawing these comics thirteen years ago, turning sleep-deprived thoughts, impossible expectations, and those “did that really just happen?” moments into humorous, relatable illustrations.

What makes Summers Off Comics hit so hard is that they don’t sugar-coat the job. Mojo Rose shows the overwhelm, the small wins, the emotional whiplash, and the odd little joys that keep teachers going, which is exactly why educators, parents, and former students can’t help but recognise themselves in the punchlines.

Scroll down to see the newest comics, and if any of them feel (un)comfortably familiar, let us know in the comments, whether you’ve been the teacher, the parent, or the kid causing the chaos.

More info: Instagram | x.com | inksoupcomics.com | patreon.com | Etsy

#1

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#2

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#3

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#4

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#5

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#6

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#7

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#8

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#9

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#10

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#11

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#12

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#13

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#14

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#15

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#16

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#17

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#18

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#19

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#20

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#21

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#22

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#23

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#24

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#25

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#26

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#27

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#28

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#29

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#30

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#31

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#32

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#33

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#34

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#35

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#36

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#37

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#38

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#39

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#40

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

#41

41 New Teacher Comics That Perfectly Capture The Workload, The Kids, And The Chaos

Image source: summersoffcomic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
52 Spectacular Sculptures Across The Globe That Deserve A Spot On Your Travel Bucket List
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2025
Finally, Adjustable Ear Plugs That Let You Mute Outside Noise
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times People Had Each Other’s Backs Online In The Most Wholesome Way (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
MDL
Meet the Cast of Million Dollar Listing New York
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2019
‘You Wouldn’t Survive The 2000s’: Millennials Slam Gen Z’s ‘Y2K Skinny’ Diet Trend
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
Paige Davis Trading Spaces
What We’ve Learned About The “Trading Spaces” Reboot So Far
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2017