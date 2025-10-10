City Daydreams: My 5 Oil Paintings

I’m an artist living and working between Los Angeles and Xiamen.

In this series of oil paintings on paper, I try to capture fleeting moments from my everyday urban life—those instances when I find myself quietly drifting into my own world.

I work mainly with oil and cold wax, building up layers that hold both density and translucency. The surfaces carry a sense of weight, yet they also feel fragile—like air or light that might dissolve at any moment.

Rather than telling grand stories, I’m more interested in quiet moments—pauses that feel still but alive. I think of these works as places of stillness. They are not meant to depict a specific scene but to preserve a feeling of suspension that exists somewhere between the outer landscape and the inner state. Each painting becomes a small space of shared calm—intimate, meditative, and touched by subtle light.

More info: zhenwei.art | Instagram

“A dash”, Oil on paper, 19″x24″

“Some confusing ideas”, Oil on paper, 24”x19”

“A dash”, Oil on paper, 19″x24″

“Hiding behind”, Oil on paper, 19’’x24’’

“A couple of wisps”, Oil on paper, 19’’x24’’

