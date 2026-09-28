Christina Milian: Bio And Career Highlights

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Christina Milian: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Christina Milian

September 26, 1981

Jersey City, New Jersey, US

45 Years Old

Libra

Christina Milian: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Christina Milian?

Christina Milian is an American singer and actress known for her bubbly, energetic persona. She seamlessly blends infectious R&B rhythms with a bright pop sensibility that has kept her upbeat music accessible and entertaining for global audiences.

Milian rose to prominence by performing vocals on Ja Rule’s 2000 single “Between Me and You”. The song peaked at number eleven, establishing her as an exciting new talent in mainstream music. She soon signed a solo deal and became famous for her signature infectious smile.

Early Life and Education

Born in New Jersey, Christina Milian grew up in a lively, Afro-Cuban household. Her parents, Don and Carmen, recognized her creative drive early, supporting her childhood roles in local musical theatre productions and national commercials.

Middle school in Maryland brought personal challenges, yet she remained focused on her dreams. After relocating to Los Angeles at age thirteen, the aspiring artist completed her high school education through independent study to accommodate her demanding audition schedule.

Notable Relationships

Milian remains happily married to French pop singer M. Pokora after previous high-profile romances. She was briefly married to music producer Terius Nash, known as The-Dream, and also dated television personality Nick Cannon during her early career.

She shares two young sons, Isaiah and Kenna, with her husband. She also shares a teenage daughter, Violet Madison Nash, with her former husband, with whom she successfully co-parents.

Career Highlights

Her sophomore studio album It’s About Time delivered her biggest global music success. The gold-certified record produced the Grammy-nominated smash single “Dip It Low,” which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Beyond entertainment, Milian has achieved significant success as a business owner. She co-founded Beignet Box, a popular dessert brand in Los Angeles, while continuing to star in television series and romantic comedy feature films.

Signature Quote

“I enjoy being happy every day, and hopefully you can hear my happiness in my music. Life is beautiful.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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