70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Most people worry about proposing to their loved ones. “Is this really the place where we had our first date?” they ask themselves while nervously waiting for that slice of pie to arrive with the engagement ring secretly hidden inside it. After all, they still don’t know for sure what their significant other will say. Will it be “yes”? Will it be “no”? Will it be “are you freakin’ kidding me?!”
A “yes” is happy times infinity. This amount of joy is enough to put smiles on other peoples’ faces. What better way to accomplish that if not a creative engagement announcement? Bored Panda collected these joyful examples which prove that love makes awesome inspiration! Did you have an awesomely alternative engagement announcement? Then feel free to share your pictures and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
#1 Fiancé Said I Only Get One Engagement Picture In My Spacesuit And I Said That’s All I Need!
Image source: Everyday Astronaut
#2 When You Let Your Husband Be In Charge Of The Wedding Invitations He Hides A Veloceraptor There
Image source: imgur
#3 Romantic Photostrip Engagement Announcement
Image source: ohsobeautifulpaper.com
#4 The Hunt Is Over
Image source: imgur
#5 Couple Recreates Movie And TV Series Posters As Their Engagement Announcement
Image source: blog.theknot.com
#6 Creative Engagement Announcement
Image source: annasheffield.com
#7 Hands Of The Family Stacked Together Engagement Announcement
Image source: rachaelkoscicaphoto
#8 Cute Engagement Announcement
Image source: Michele's Cottage
#9 Creative Engagement Announcement
#10 She Said “About Damn Time” Engagement Announcement
Image source: Monica Dooley
#11 Getting Married Engagement Announcement
Image source: weddingpartyapp.com
#12 Creative Mug Engagement Announcement
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Less Fish In The Sea Engagement Announcement
Image source: Katelyn James
#14 Funny Engagement Announcement
#15 Funny Dog Engagement Announcement
Image source: thop1989
#16 Announcement With The Couples Most Cherished Moments
Image source: imgur
#17 Movie Theater Engagement Announcement
#18 Thats What She Said Engagement Announcement
#19 Magic The Gathering Engagement Announcement
Image source: imgur
#20 Starbucks Engagement Announcement
Image source: goldalamode
#21 Horror Movie Engagement Announcement
Image source: Inknotmink
#22 Geeky Engagement Announcement
Image source: imgur
#23 Shave The Date
Image source: toxicbird.com
#24 I Said Yes Engagement Announcement
Image source: nycoletalina
#25 Pop Out Save The Date Card
Image source: duitang.com
#26 He Caught Me Engagement Announcement
Image source: southernstyleit
#27 Mr And Mrs Smith Inspired Engagement Announcement
Image source: tifypoo
#28 Creative Engagement Announcement
#29 Writing It On A Mug Engagement Announcement
Image source: skullymum88
#30 Dressed As Horses Engagement Announcement
Image source: Goodolelubot
#31 Caught Criminals Engagement Announcement
Image source: imgur
#32 Jurassic Park Engagement Announcement
Image source: B3N10
#33 For The Record Engagement Announcement
Image source: kadphotography.com
#34 I Made A Doodle Of The Moment To Share
#35 When You See It Engagement Announcement
Image source: attndef
#36 Harry Potter Engagement Announcement
Image source: bridalguide.com
#37 Tying The Knot Engagement Announcement
Image source: diynetwork.com
#38 Cat Engagement Announcement
#39 Clever Facebook Announcement
#40 A Zombie Apocalypse Engagement Announcement
Image source: reddit
#41 Groom To Be Jumping In The Background Engagement Announcement
#42 Ring Balloon Engagement Announcement
Image source: etsy.com
#43 Engagement Evening: Dream Vs. Reality
#44 The Reality Hit Engagement Announcement
Image source: reddit
#45 Achievement Unlocked!
#46 Sharpie Pen Tattoo Engagement Announcement
Image source: dimplesandtangles.com
#47 Funny Engagement Announcement
Image source: FunkSiren
#48 Scrabble Proposal And Announcement
Image source: lepetitchatrimes
#49 “He Put A Ring On It” Engagement Announcement
Image source: Naomi Kenton
#50 Chalk Engagement Announcement
#51 Geeky Engagement Announcement
Image source: reddit
#52 Guy Recreates His Wife’s-to-be Photos In Their Engagement Photoshoot
Image source: imgur
#53 One I Shot For My Friends. She Got The Idea From A Studio Shoot. But, We Used The Church Lot.
#54 Playing With Scrabble Engagement Announcement
Image source: weddzer
#55 ‘i Said Yes’ Engagement Announcement
#56 Creative Engagement Announcement
Image source: claudita.mart911
#57 Fiance Is A Gem Engagement Announcement
Image source: greylikesweddings.com
#58 Journey To A Love Of A Lifetime.
#59 Mini-us And A Ring Made Of Paper.
#60 A Glimpse To The Future Engagement Announcement
Image source: praisewedding.com
#61 #cazado
#62 Written In The Sand Engagement Announcement
Image source: xbgrp9IO4P
#63 Scrabble Letter Engagement Announcement
Image source: Lahra Bryant
#64 Littlebigproposal (or When A Gamer Proposes To An Artist.)
#65 Follow Me To Inspired Engagement Announcement
Image source: theeveryhostess
#66 My Husband Proposed With His Three Day Old Calf, Skye.
#67 We Visited The Bishop’s Palace In Wells And There Was A Chalk Board To Write What You Had Liked
#68 Baseball Ticket Announcment
Image source: Angela%20Lynn%20McCain
#69 Vladimir And Chelovna
#70 Magazine Cover Engagement Announcement
Image source: shaneharderphotography.com
