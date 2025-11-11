70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Most people worry about proposing to their loved ones. “Is this really the place where we had our first date?” they ask themselves while nervously waiting for that slice of pie to arrive with the engagement ring secretly hidden inside it. After all, they still don’t know for sure what their significant other will say. Will it be “yes”? Will it be “no”? Will it be “are you freakin’ kidding me?!”

A “yes” is happy times infinity. This amount of joy is enough to put smiles on other peoples’ faces. What better way to accomplish that if not a creative engagement announcement? Bored Panda collected these joyful examples which prove that love makes awesome inspiration! Did you have an awesomely alternative engagement announcement? Then feel free to share your pictures and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 Fiancé Said I Only Get One Engagement Picture In My Spacesuit And I Said That’s All I Need!

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Everyday Astronaut

#2 When You Let Your Husband Be In Charge Of The Wedding Invitations He Hides A Veloceraptor There

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#3 Romantic Photostrip Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: ohsobeautifulpaper.com

#4 The Hunt Is Over

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#5 Couple Recreates Movie And TV Series Posters As Their Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever
70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever
70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: blog.theknot.com

#6 Creative Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: annasheffield.com

#7 Hands Of The Family Stacked Together Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: rachaelkoscicaphoto

#8 Cute Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Michele's Cottage

#9 Creative Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#10 She Said “About Damn Time” Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Monica Dooley

#11 Getting Married Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: weddingpartyapp.com

#12 Creative Mug Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Less Fish In The Sea Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Katelyn James

#14 Funny Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#15 Funny Dog Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: thop1989

#16 Announcement With The Couples Most Cherished Moments

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#17 Movie Theater Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#18 Thats What She Said Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#19 Magic The Gathering Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#20 Starbucks Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: goldalamode

#21 Horror Movie Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Inknotmink

#22 Geeky Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#23 Shave The Date

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: toxicbird.com

#24 I Said Yes Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: nycoletalina

#25 Pop Out Save The Date Card

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: duitang.com

#26 He Caught Me Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: southernstyleit

#27 Mr And Mrs Smith Inspired Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: tifypoo

#28 Creative Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#29 Writing It On A Mug Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: skullymum88

#30 Dressed As Horses Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Goodolelubot

#31 Caught Criminals Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#32 Jurassic Park Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: B3N10

#33 For The Record Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: kadphotography.com

#34 I Made A Doodle Of The Moment To Share

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#35 When You See It Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: attndef

#36 Harry Potter Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: bridalguide.com

#37 Tying The Knot Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: diynetwork.com

#38 Cat Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#39 Clever Facebook Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#40 A Zombie Apocalypse Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: reddit

#41 Groom To Be Jumping In The Background Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#42 Ring Balloon Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: etsy.com

#43 Engagement Evening: Dream Vs. Reality

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#44 The Reality Hit Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: reddit

#45 Achievement Unlocked!

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#46 Sharpie Pen Tattoo Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: dimplesandtangles.com

#47 Funny Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: FunkSiren

#48 Scrabble Proposal And Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: lepetitchatrimes

#49 “He Put A Ring On It” Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Naomi Kenton

#50 Chalk Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#51 Geeky Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: reddit

#52 Guy Recreates His Wife’s-to-be Photos In Their Engagement Photoshoot

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever
70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever
70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: imgur

#53 One I Shot For My Friends. She Got The Idea From A Studio Shoot. But, We Used The Church Lot.

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#54 Playing With Scrabble Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: weddzer

#55 ‘i Said Yes’ Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#56 Creative Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: claudita.mart911

#57 Fiance Is A Gem Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: greylikesweddings.com

#58 Journey To A Love Of A Lifetime.

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#59 Mini-us And A Ring Made Of Paper.

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#60 A Glimpse To The Future Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: praisewedding.com

#61 #cazado

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#62 Written In The Sand Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: xbgrp9IO4P

#63 Scrabble Letter Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Lahra Bryant

#64 Littlebigproposal (or When A Gamer Proposes To An Artist.)

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#65 Follow Me To Inspired Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: theeveryhostess

#66 My Husband Proposed With His Three Day Old Calf, Skye.

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#67 We Visited The Bishop’s Palace In Wells And There Was A Chalk Board To Write What You Had Liked

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#68 Baseball Ticket Announcment

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: Angela%20Lynn%20McCain

#69 Vladimir And Chelovna

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

#70 Magazine Cover Engagement Announcement

70 Of The Most Creative Engagement Announcements Ever

Image source: shaneharderphotography.com

