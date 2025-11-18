Orange Cat Behavior: What Does Science Tell Us

If you watched the cartoon Garfield while growing up, there is a high chance you may have been conditioned to think that orange cats are crazy. But are they really different or more special than other cats?
Over the past year, there have been many hilarious videos and memes of orange cats acting funny or weird on social media. We felt it would be wise to get some science on the topic and see whether there’s anything inherently different regarding orange cat behavior.
Do Orange Cats Behave Differently?
TikTok videos might have confused you into thinking the behavior of pets depends on their coat color. However, this is probably a myth or a coincidence. Some books like “The Domestic Cat: The Biology of its Behaviour” by Dennis C. Turner and Patrick Bateson say there might be a connection between color and behavior, but there isn’t enough research to confirm this.
Generally, factors that influence the behavior of all cats include:
As you can see, coat color isn’t decisive in predicting a cat’s behavior. Although some orange cats may be more affectionate, this isn’t necessarily true for all of them. Similarly, some cats with other coat colors may be more friendly, playful, or outgoing.
How Cat Fur Color Influences Our Perceptions Of Them
Survey results published in 2012 in the Journal of Anthrozoös have revealed that people may associate the fur color of cats with certain personality traits. Participants in the survey stated that orange cats tend to be friendly while not being aloof or shy when compared to other colored cats. This is intriguing considering that some famous cats with orange fur, such as Morris from “The World’s most finicky cat” and Garfield, are described as lazy and cynical.
Meanwhile, a 2002 study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science concluded that orange cats are adopted more quickly than cats with different fur colors. This could be attributed to the popularity of orange cats and their promotion on social media.
Does Cat Coat Color Relate to the Sex of the Cat?
Did you know that most orange cats are male? This is because the gene responsible for the orange fur color is, in fact, sex-linked (via Journal of Genetics). Let’s review some basic biology facts.
Females have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and Y chromosome (XY) or just one X chromosome. The gene for orange fur is located only on the X chromosome, meaning that males can inherit this gene from just one parent to become entirely orange. In females, however, the gene must be inherited from both parents. They may be born with calico (tri-color) or tortoiseshell (black, brown, and orange) fur if this doesn’t happen.
A 2016 study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science suggests that female orange cats are more aggressive than males. This finding is based on an internet survey of 1,432 cat owners. However, further studies involving veterinary experts and animal behaviorists must confirm this statement.
Interesting Facts About Orange Cats
A few studies published in the Oikos Journal and the Australian Journal of Zoology have shown some fascinating information about orange cats. Be mindful that research was concluded for a specific geolocation; new research might reveal different results.
Orange cats are primarily found in rural place
Orange cats are more common in rural areas, probably due to lower population density, which reduces reproductive stress. Rural female cats mate with one male, while male cats mate with multiple females. In urban areas, both male and female cats have multiple partners.
Orange cats are more cautious
It turns out orange cats tend to avoid risky situations more often, which can be good for both the cat and their human companions.
Orange cats have a greater sexual dimorphism
Male orange cats tend to be heavier than cats of other colors, while female orange cats tend to weigh less than females of different colors. This greater sexual dimorphism is mainly due to their weight.
FAQ
What is the demeanor of an orange cat?
Orange cats can be very lovable and affectionate. They are also less likely to engage in risky situations. Another interesting thing is that a female orange cat raised in a rural area tends to have one male partner.
Are orange cats more cuddly?
It depends; if you adopt an orange kitty or any other cat color, make sure that the affection is mutual. This way, you can enjoy a cuddly buddy.
Do orange cats have more personality?
While it is often believed that orange cats have distinct personalities, in reality, each cat has its own unique traits and behaviors.
