Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

by

Brian Sauvé, a Christian pastor at Refuge Church in Ogden, Utah, sparked outrage online after claiming women shouldn’t wear certain types of clothing on social media.

In a now infamous Tweet, Brain penned an open letter addressed to “Ladies” where he claimed that “there is no reason whatsoever for you to post pictures of yourself in low cut shirts, bikinis, bra and underwear, or anything similar—ever.” The outspoken father of five continued to argue that not even a weight loss journey, showing a newborn or documenting your birth are reasons enough for this.

As you can suspect, this didn’t sit well with people online. They responded to Brian in a similar manner: “Dear Brian,” and pointed out how wrong on so many levels his message was. #DearBrian is now trending, and below we collected some of the best responses from people allergic to misogynistic BS.

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image credits: Brian_Sauve

#1

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: five15design

#2

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: RichN_Tog

#3

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: ImLaurenTheresa

#4

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: JaminHubner

#5

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: JaimyFord

#6

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: AdamLeidtke

#7

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: KyleJamesHoward

#8

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: 388shark

#9

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: KatiePhang

#10

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: patricknouwen

#11

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: jeankrak

#12

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: adidasUK

#13

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: leahmcelrath

#14

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: tabor38

#15

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: johnpavlovitz

#16

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: Charalanahzard

#17

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: YazzyYee

#18

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: theostoria

#19

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: caroledwine

#20

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: MKMartinWriter

#21

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: wiczipedia

#22

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: themodernnmom

#23

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: MercurialMiss

#24

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: daniellinn

#25

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: gracieminabox

#26

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: TraumaN4mdWitch

#27

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: ZorroFantastic0

#28

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: TheyCallMeTarz

#29

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: nihil_ad_rem

#30

Pastor Faces Major Backlash For Mansplaining Women On What Not To Wear In Photos, Here Are 30 Of Most Savage Replies

Image source: MissKatefabe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Squirrel Abandoned By His Mom Finds The Best Dad Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Friends Hold Fake Funeral For Friend Who Is Always With His Girlfriend
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Do Not Speed Read This”: Bride Refuses To Invite Autistic Sister To Her Wedding As She Can’t Comprehend Boundaries
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These Dogs Were So Neglected, Rescuers Couldn’t Tell What Breed They Are But Their Transformations Look Amazing
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Review – The Vampire Diaries Pilot « TVOvermind
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2009
I Make Extra Fancy Deviled Eggs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.