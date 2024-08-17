Christel Khalil Reflects on 22 Years on ‘The Young and the Restless’

When Christel Khalil first stepped onto the set of The Young and the Restless on August 15, 2002, she couldn’t have imagined the impact her character, Lily Winters, would have over the next 22 years. Reflecting on her journey, Khalil fondly recalls her early days as the bratty teenager who would eventually evolve into a strong, independent woman. “Lily was sort of a bratty teenager,” Khalil reminisces with a laugh, highlighting the stark contrast between the character she once played and the confident career woman Lily has become today.

The actress vividly remembers her first day on set, working alongside seasoned professionals like Victoria Rowell and the late Kristoff St. John. “I remember it so clearly,” she admits, recalling the nerves and excitement that came with stepping into such a fast-paced environment. Yet, despite the challenges, Khalil found herself surrounded by a supportive cast that made the transition much smoother, allowing her to grow both on-screen and off.

The Early Days of Lily Winters

In those early years, Lily was known for her rebellious streak, a quality that, in many ways, helped shape the woman she is today. According to Khalil, the character’s initial defiance and strong will played a crucial role in her development. “I think those early years of being rebellious helped her, because despite that, she was loved and respected,” Khalil reflects, emphasizing how the acceptance and support Lily received allowed her to mature over time.

Working with Victoria Rowell and Kristoff St. John was instrumental in Khalil’s growth as an actress. She recalls how their experience and guidance made a significant difference, particularly during those fast-paced early days. “It was all so fast-paced, and I wasn’t used to that,” she remembers, appreciating the on-screen and off-screen family that welcomed her with open arms.

Lily’s Growth Through Relationships

Lily Winters’ journey has been deeply influenced by her relationships, particularly with Cane Ashby. Khalil acknowledges the pivotal role this relationship played in Lily’s life, both positively and negatively. “With Cane, it was less about communicating and more her reacting to things,” Khalil recalls. The relationship, filled with its own set of challenges, often left Lily struggling to find her own identity as she navigated the complexities of their union.

However, the end of that relationship marked a turning point for Lily. As she moved on, she began to focus more on herself, allowing her to grow in ways she hadn’t before. Khalil reflects, highlighting the importance of Lily’s journey toward self-discovery.

“They spent so much time figuring out their relationship and working through the problems that came up that she wasn’t really able to focus on becoming her own person.”

Lily Winters’ Evolution Over Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christel Khalil (@christeladnana)

Over the years, Lily has transformed from a rebellious teenager into a confident and self-assured woman. Khalil attributes this evolution to the lessons Lily learned through her various experiences, both personal and professional. “Lily knows who she is and what she can provide,” Khalil asserts, recognizing the character’s growth and the strength she has gained over the years.

The actress believes that Lily’s journey is a testament to the importance of perseverance and self-belief. Despite the obstacles she faced, Lily emerged stronger and more determined than ever. “She’s grown, and she’s in a much better headspace than she was even just a few years ago,” Khalil observes, celebrating the character’s resilience and the positive direction her life has taken.

Looking Ahead to Lily’s Future

As The Young and the Restless continues, Khalil is excited to see where Lily’s journey will take her next. With over two decades of experience playing this iconic character, Khalil is confident that Lily’s story is far from over. “Lily’s in a much healthier place,” Khalil smiles, looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await her character.

Khalil’s portrayal of Lily Winters has left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless and its viewers. As the character continues to evolve, fans can expect to see Lily facing new challenges with the same strength and determination that has defined her journey thus far.