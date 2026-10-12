Christa Pike Sent A Friend A Chilling Text After Being Discharged From Hospital Back To Prison

Christa Pike was set to perish in a capital punishment procedure in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 30, for the 1995 homicide of Colleen Slemmer that she admitted to.
However, a botched lethal injection procedure sent her to the hospital instead, after two doses of administered pentobarbital, a heavy-duty sedative, failed to end her life.
After a little over a week in recovery, Pike was discharged from the hospital and went back to the Deborah K Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been imprisoned for the last three decades, her lawyers said on Saturday, October 10.
Now, a source has revealed a text message she sent from her prison-sanctioned tablet to an acquaintance from the prison, sending social media into a frenzy.
“Why does she get a tablet?” one user argued.
Christa Pike sent a nine-word text message to an acquaintance after returning to the prison
In an October 12 episode of Brian Entin Investigates, the award-winning journalist said a source shared a text message Pike sent after her return from Vanderbilt University Hospital.
Entin showed a photo of a pink-nailed woman’s hand holding a phone, with the screen showing an incoming message from a contact saved as “Christa Pike.”
“I’m at the prison. I love you so much!” read the text, sent on October 10 at 12:14 a.m.
Dr. Bill Kimberlin, a medical expert Entin previously interviewed in connection to Pike’s case, received the information from the source and then shared the picture with the journalist.
Entin did not reveal who the text was sent to, but she pointed out that if she was back at the prison after midnight on Saturday, she was discharged sometime Friday evening or night.
Pike’s legal team said at a media conference that on Monday, October 5, they were under the impression that their client was “brain d**d” and that her life support would be removed the next day.
They admitted that they were surprised when Pike woke up the next day, and the first thing she said was, “Where am I and who are you?”
Pike’s lawyers revealed her first words after waking up from coma on Tuesday
Pike’s attorneys went on to say that she was still in “a lot of cognitive confusion” after waking up, but she had asked after her team and the victim’s family.
“She is angry and confused about everything right now,” one of her lawyers added.
Entin said in an October 8 video that Pike’s legal team told him that “her arms are in bad shape and her hands are so swollen that they look like swollen-up latex gloves.”
They previously said in a motion filed on October 2 in Davidson County Chancery Court after the botch that Pike’s arms were “swollen, burned, and blistered” from multiple failed IV cannulation attempts, and that they feared she would suffer from long-term brain damage.
Before September 30, they argued in court to reconsider the lethal injection procedure, citing her preexisting condition of thrombocytosis, which causes an abnormally high platelet count, and small veins, making IV cannulation difficult.
Toshi Kazama/Courtesy of Christa Pike defense team
There has been no official explanation about why Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital.
However, several medical experts have speculated that inaccurate IV cannulation may have prevented the substance from reaching her bloodstream, or that she went through a ruptured vein from seven failed needle insertions.
Netizens have been suspicious of the events surrounding Pike’s capital punishment
Getty Images (not the actual photo)
With Pike’s text message surfacing, many netizens were furious that she had access to electronic devices, while others questioned the authenticity of her medical status as shared by her lawyers.
“That doesn’t sound like she has cognitive problems,” one user said. Another commented, “Why does someone on d**th row have access to a tablet and the ability to text?”
A third wrote, “I don’t understand how these people who are doing time on our tax dollars for horrendous crimes get to watch TV, get degrees, have tablets, and email and text.
“There is nothing wrong with that evil b**ch! She planned all this, and she’s getting all the undeserved empathy from people,” a fourth speculated.
Many were also suspicious of the time emergency services took in reaching Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, where the lethal injections were administered.
The 911 dispatch audio showed the first 911 call came in at 8:40 a.m., but prison officials didn’t confirm it was legitimate and didn’t let first responders through the gate until 9:11 a.m., half an hour later.
“Per supervisors here at the DEC (Department of Emergency Communications), we have been informed it is a false call,” a dispatcher said at 9:03 p.m. “There is no medical assistance needed at Riverbend Prison.”
“She gets iPad privileges?” one shocked user wondered
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