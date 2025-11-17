Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Do That You’re Not Sure Anyone Else Does? (Closed)

Tell us something you do slightly unconsciously – it may surprise you how much you have in common with everyone else.
#1
I don’t just randomly daydream. I either think of a new daydream plot or “rewatch” one of my favourites and schedule to daydream at a particular moment.
#2
All my letters and numbers have colours, personalities and genders. I also give these characteristics to days of the week, months, the periodic table, symbols, colours etc. Numbers have a lot more drama going on compared to everything else with personalities. For me, numbers 3,5 and 7 are male and 4,6,8 are females. The numbers 1,2,0 and 9 change gender depending on what’s happening around them. 2 has a crush on 4 and has a love-hate relationship with 3 and 5. 6 and 4 are very kind and understanding people but people always take advantage of them. 6 knows how to deal with such people but 4 is very naive and unaware of all that so her friends 2,6 and 8 go behind those people. 7 used to date 8 when they were young but now 7 is a perv and he always tries to take advantage of 4. 9 is a full on bully constantly picking on numbers and they influenced 5 to behave rudely with even numbers. 3 is a spoilt brat who always wants everything to go his way and throws tantrums a lot so 1,2,4,5,6,7 and 9 have to always fulfil his demands even though it takes a toll on them. 8 doesn’t believe in doing that so 3 hates her. 1 and 0 always keep company with each other because of how small they are. Sometimes, they like to form big numbers like 10 and 100 so that they can multiply other numbers and make them big so that they feel better about themselves. 1 on their own goofs up a lot so they hate being multiplied on their own. 0 is kind of depressed but sometimes becomes a full on a*****e and turns everyone into 0 so that they feel bad. Negative numbers are a whole other story that I don’t feel like getting into at the moment
#3
I have full conversations about myself with myself as other people….. I don’t understand it.
#4
I never get bored. Like, ever. I’m an author and I will make up little scenes or even re-write existing ones when I zone out. I’ll be walking down the hallway at school and I’ll do that. It’s just natural now. I’ve been doing it for over a year.
Also, I assign colors to numbers and letters. T is dark green. A is red. E is maybe a light pink. P is green. 9 is red. 4 is purple. Me and my sister love arguing over the colors of letters and numbers.
#5
I write cursive, with fountain pens.
#6
when i’m in the car and there’s music playing or sometimes even when there’s not, i have to move some part of my body to the rhythm of the music AND line it up with an item outside (usually it’s light poles or spaces between grass or road markers) and i’ve always done this and other people find it strange.
#7
Read – and actually research things prior to opening my mouth…
#8
i call it “going elsewhere”. if i am bored or angry or stressed or otherwise unable to engage with what’s going on around me, i go “elsewhere” deliberately. (i don’t mean like in medical emergencies or a fire or something. just like where where i’m at and the environment i have isn’t something i can engage in) Like my body is just a shell and my mind is hovering somewhere else inventing scenarios or changes to my life or sometimes even just replaying a cartoon or song i know fairly well. it does happen involuntarily every once and a while, and those ones suck more because forced “elsewhere” is replaying every possible negative scenario that can happen, but over all i’ve always thought it was kinda cool. didn’t realize everyone didn’t do this until my sister looked at me like i was crazy as an adult.
#9
I slip out of realistic bad dreams easily. For example, I had a dream where I crashed my car into someone. While I was waiting for the police to approach me, I was very distraught and I couldn’t tell if it was a dream but I had to try to not have this be real. My life and others would be horribly affected. So I started to lower myself to the ground thinking I’m either out of here or they will think I’m nuts. I laid my back on that rough pavement and sunk right into it. I was extremely relieved and grateful. Immediately popped into the next dream.
#10
My favorite snack is jalapeños and melted string cheese wrapped in sandwich meat. Don’t judge it’s delicious.
#11
I have a library of internal happy places. One is a simple flowering willow looking tree that grows by a stream. One is a complex house I’ve built in my head since I was 8ish, the center (main) room is giant manicured garden that opens up through all three stories and the ceiling is a clear stain glass window whose design reflects the design pattern of the plants on the floor. The lead between the panels is actually lead pipes cut in half with holes drilled in them, so when it rains it rains in a pattern on the floor/garden below. There are also streams throughout the house in the floor under glass. There is one happy place on another planet the main colors are kind of water color pastels. There is one happy place that is a balcony grown from a giant tree towards the top, it is in a forest of giant trees. Everyones tree apartment connects with an eclectic variety of bridges, and if you look down (if the mist clears) you see the forrest floor with dappled light. So many many more.
#12
I’m not a furry, but I’ll start making random animal noises, like meowing, if I’m bored and it’s awkwardly silent. Usually starts an interesting conversation.
#13
i like making up science fiction stories and thinking about what will happen in the future. i’m planning on making a book about it.
#14
I can completely (and I mean completely) zone out on cue. I figured out how to do it a while back and all I really have to do is imagine something really boring (usually I imagine a bare concrete wall) and block out everything else and then boom I’m unresponsive and completely zoned out. But it usually stops after 5 minutes or so. Is that weird?
#15
I slowly slide down onto the floor if I’m in a chair. Even in school, I keep having to stand up a little and sit back down. The floor is too tempting, it looks fun to lie down on
#16
Sometimes, I pick something from my wide selection of fantasies and just pick a moment out on purpose just to daydream about it. I love being a breadstick, but I always have to go out in fear of getting eaten by a human. Even though I resent them for having devoured my fellow breadstick brethren, I still have always wanted to be a human. I imagine how this would feel by daydreaming.
(Seriously though, sometimes I tell people I’m unavailable because I’m right in the middle of a daydream. I don’t have the effort to write down my daydreams but I’ve created quite a few worlds that I keep myself.)
#17
I make Everything into a colour. Like A is red, buildings are blue and science is green.( yes, whatever I said didn’t make sense)
#18
I intentionally daydream, all the time. I also replay these same daydreams and usually incorporate them into my environment, like imagining celebrities randomly walking into the room I’m in and having a sort of meet and greet.
#19
I’m ambidextrous
#20
Sometimes i eat my homemade soups cold. not in cold winter, but in summer, spring, and even autumn i often drink my soups cold
#21
I doubt that no one else does it but when I get really excited or nervous (or when I’m just overheating) I shake my hands really fast and I don’t know why. It usually pairs with my leg bouncing if im sitting down. I keep my hands in my pockets for this reason and a few others (one being that I have sucky circulation and my hands get really cold)
#22
I often manipulate people and situations to get what I want, without regard for the consequences.
#23
I like being mentally ill. It sucks, but I’ve been this way for so long, I don’t even know who I am without. Wanting to die and freaking out over little things and constantly worrying and counting calories and forgetting/losing everything, not trusting my own brain, it’s all part of me and it has been for a long time. Sometimes I wish this never happened, but it has and I don’t want to get better.
#24
make my ears go HMMMMMMMMMM at will.
#25
My head quickly turns to the side. It happens when I’m riled up, when I hear sounds I don’t like or smell gross things. It makes me close my eyes really tight which in turn makes my ears roar, causing me to do it again.
It is considered a tic, I heard that could have something to do with my adhd.
#26
My musical tastes run to the music of the Jazz Age (1920s). Only authentic recordings, not crummy nostalgia bands. I dig the music of early Duke Ellington, Fletcher Henderson, Mildred Bailey, Bix Beiderbecke, Ben Selvin, Isham Jones, Ben Pollack, Clarence Williams I, Bessie Smith, Noble Sissle, Fats Waller, Ruth Etting. I could go on…
#27
I don’t do this unconsciously but i can vibrate my eyes, I can make it seem like my life is an edit lol
#28
IDK if this has been said already, but after I say literally ANYTHING to ANYONE, I’ll play it over and over again in my head and then think of the most awesome thing I could’ve said. Also, when I zone out sometimes it looks like I’m staring at someone and it really creeps them out, soooo, yeah :)
#29
Posted this before but I think it’s still relevant.
Whenever I hear a sentence spoken aloud, I count the crosses and dots within that sentence in my head. A dot is either an ‘I’ or a ‘J’ because you have to dot them when physically writing and a cross is a ‘T’, ‘Q’ or an ‘F’; again, because you have to add a line or ‘cross them’ them when writing by hand. Following so far?
An example sentence might be: ‘There wasn’t anything I could do about it’. So, I will hear the sentence and immediately think to myself ‘Triple cross, dot, cross, dot, cross’.
And yes, I’m neurodivergent.
#30
When I’m sure I’m on my own after a slightly awkward situation I like full on silent scream, it must look a bit odd
Or making facial expressions to go with the imaginary/replayed conversations in my head
#31
Things like rubbing my feet together or on blankets as I fall asleep, or watching the little guy run and do parkour next to the car or on power lines on car rides. Turns out it’s most likely just autism and other autistic people do it too. One thing I never figured out was sometimes especially if I’m anxious it’ll feel like something is choking me but nothing is even touching my neck at all.
#32
I visualize my mind as a library. All my thoughts, worries and ideas are books in the shelves. The library has shelves from floor to ceiling. There are plants in hanging pots against the walls, with vines draping all the way to the floor. There is also a little balcony with pillows and blankets halfway up the wall of bookshelves. When I am happy, at peace and am not stressed or really thinking about anything, that is where I am in the library. Usually though, I am at the large table in the center of the room. Whatever I have on my mind at the time takes the form of books spread around the table. Usually I will have one specific book open in front of me, representing one thought, worry or idea, and then several more scattered around or stacked beside me. When I am trying to meditate or fall asleep, I visualize closing whatever books I have open and putting them back on the shelves, then climbing up to the balcony and lying down on the pillows. After I lie down on the pillows, the library kind of goes away, as I am not thinking about anything, even the library. Kind of weird I guess. I started doing it after starting middle school as a way to hang on to my sanity.
#33
Whenever I eat something, It will always “remind” me of something. Even if I’ve never had it before. Like, I had an egg and cress sandwich for the first time a few days ago, and it reminded me of an airport. I had chai for the first time, it reminded me of my aunts house. Raspberries? Saturday morning in our garden. I don’t know why. I know that when you have a nostalgic food, you’re reminded of the times you’ve had it- but even if I have food for the first time, I can always, always associate it with a place/concept.
#34
I see colors. If someone is sad, I see a color that resembles sadness. I also come up with stories on the fly. If someone told me to tell a story, I would be able to create an entire universe in seconds. 🙂
#35
One thing that I love doing is taking out two boxes and naming one as praises and the other as insults. I do this at the start of the year.
I write down in chits of paper, all the insults and compliments I have got and drop them into the respective boxes.
At the end of the year, I just go camping and burn all the insults in the fire.
Dunno if its weird or not, but it sure helps a lot.
#36
I have so many I don’t even know which of them to write here.
Two jump to mind immediately, so I’ll just go with those.
1.) Whenever I have to go into my fridge or freezer, when I close the door, I kiss my fridge and say “thank you” – why, I dunno.
2.) Whenever I hear police, ambulance or firetruck sirens (which is often in my neighborhood sadly), I always cross myself and say, “I hope everybody and everything is okay.” Which is silly because if you hear sirens obviously things AREN’T okay, but my hope is that they will be.
It’s funny because I’m not religious at all. I was raised Catholic until I was about 5 when we just stopped going to church. I was never baptized, never had communion, catechism lessons, etc. None of that. My Mom always used to do it though, so I started to do it too and still do, to this day.
It really hit home when I was riding in the ambulance with my Mom, when they were taking her to a bigger hospital after she had her aneurysm. They’d stabilized her in our small local hospital but had to transfer her. Speeding, full sirens blaring, etc. I couldn’t help but wonder if there were other people out there who heard the noise and might wish her well, like she always did.
#37
I highly doubt anyone else does this…
I spin in circles like over and over and over. As often as I can. I like to do it by our couch so I can put my hands on the back of it so I won’t fall over. I also listen to music while doing it. (On Bluetooth because earbuds don’t work with my Cochlear Implants. My CIs are basically airbuds that are constantly in my ears and I can listen to music whenever I want and nobody will notice.) Spinning helps me daydream too. (Swinging does as well.). And no, I don’t get dizzy. (Yeah I love rollercoasters.)
#38
I read the license plates of passing cars on every single commute I make (car/bus)
#39
1. Never go to sleep unless I’ve done something useful. 2. Actually join organisations to find out how to change them, or if they are possible to change from the inside. 3. Force myself to not daydream, to think or plan. It invariably turns to self-criticism, so don’t do it.
#40
If I can’t fall asleep, I will pull a book from my bookshelf that has a happy ending or scene that makes me happy. I will read those few pages over and over again until I fall asleep.
#41
I rub my feet together it bed to help me go to sleep.
#42
I can not sleep without my hands being under the duvet or blanket
#43
I keep bottled waters, dollar bills or food like packet of crackers in my car for when I pass by homeless people and people who panhandle. Everyone needs food and water. I don’t care who you are. So, before anyone gets into about the panhandling, they are asking not stealing. How many times will somebody say “dude why did you steal that you could have just asked”? Anyway, walking down a path of God is not walking by someone who is hungry and thirsty and having the means and not doing anything.
#44
I calculate purchases in my favourit pair of jeans from 8 years ago (79€) or dog food (50€)
#45
Play over 60 hours of pokemon in 2 weeks
#46
I rub the sides of my nose with my knuckles about a billion times a day. Looks like I’m gearing up for a fight or have a coke habit. I’ve done it for as long as I can remember. I think it’s actually changed the shape of my nose over time. No idea why I do it. Just feels good.
#47
I crack (pop? don’t know the word) my right wrist all the time. Just a twist and a click, three times in a row, it’s very annoying but I have to do it. Sometimes it’s subconsciously and people ask me to stop, other times I get a random feeling and stop whatever I’m doing. It’s really odd
#48
I am 12 and I listen only to punk and metal people find me weird because of it (I’m a girl and that’s why )
#49
I repeat everything I say under my breath after I say it. Some of my friends and family always point it out and tell me to stop doing it though. :(
#50
I can make up a whole anime in my head. like characters, plot, setting, everything. I can even make up anime openings with the music I listen to. And the animation is flawless in my head. Same thing goes with books and tv shows. It’s like I write a whole novel in my head no problem. Now if only I could do that in real life…
#51
I can forget things at will. If I’m around someone spilling a secret combo to a safe full of gold and told to forget what I heard, poof! Out it goes.
I’ve been in the room of many strange conversations, and couldn’t repeat what I’ve heard if tried.
#52
Salutes at lone magpies. Without fail.
#53
I have never had a realistic dream/nightmare in my life. They always are completely random and weird.
#54
Sometimes I find myself talking with myself, but not in a just myself sense, but where there are other personalities. Sometimes one of the personalities just drops something shocking, causing me to freeze in real life for a good few minutes as I try to find out why they said that.
#55
I pretend everyone around me is a different person and usually not human. I’m big into fantasy
#56
I make up elaborate backstories for strangers I see on the street. Sometimes they’re superheroes, other times they’re time travelers. It’s all in good fun.
#57
Despite “blue light” from electronic devices interrupting seratonin/melatonin levels causing people to not be able to sleep as readily, if I can’t sleep, all I need to do is use an electronic device like a phone or computer and within minutes, I can hardly keep my eyes open. Makes it difficult to read anything lengthier online without stepping away frequently. Good thing I don’t have a computer oriented job.
Also, people in my life who are deceased come to me in my dreams often. Also in my dreams I see and interact with people I have never met, seen or encountered in my life, as though in my dreams I’m experiencing someone elses life. It’s often not pleasant, to put it lightly though at other times as ordinary as daily life gets. Sometimes I wonder if it is premonition or possibly past or future lives encroaching. I feel that dreams are the closest the living gets to the afterlife without crossing over and that death is just the doorway into that other existance we think of as dreams.
Lastly, I have learned to not let it run my life, but when I was a child, I thought that every single choice no matter how trivial or mundane would affect future outcomes in profound ways. It was exhausting and I eventually learned to let go of that anxiety.
#58
I have decided all squirrels are named “Matilda” and grackles are named “Stanley/Stanlette”.
#59
I’m smart and good at a million things except organizing my house. I don’t get it. I can do ANYTHING. Figure anything out. I just cannot organize my house and it’s making me crazy. I do not understand. I’m seriously considering going to therapy to work on it. Therapy saved my life and helped me get sober. Surely it can help me with this!! I’m DEFINITELY open to suggestions.
#60
I talk, almost nonstop. I have extreme anxiety and hearing my own voice talk me through every day tasks as little as brushing my hair is almost calming. Almost.
#61
I can not eat cold applesauce straight from the fridge. I have to heat it in the microwave until it’s hot. My husband says I am the only person in the world who eats hot applesauce.
#62
I am 12 and I listen only to punk and metal people find me weird because of it (I’m a girl and that’s why )
#63
Referring to daydreams and dreams, here you go. I cannot visualize “organically”, such as I can’t mentally picture something I’ve never seen or have a reference for, and when I can visualize something it’s often not fully there, such as on the reflection of a tv screen. While I logically know what things look like, and could easily recognize faces or objects, I can’t picture specific details. In dreams I am usually aware I’m dreaming, and my dreams usually follow one of three patterns. The first is something wrong is happening with my fish, such as his tank is empty of water and I can’t find water, and he’s struggling to breathe, the second is I need to make it to a class, but I can’t find it, and the school is too big, and nothing is in the right place, the third is that either everybody, or a specific person or people are out to get me, and I need to escape, I can’t be found. It’s not always one of those types of dreams, but I only dream a couple times a week, and I can’t remember them well when I wake up.
#64
Sometimes I can find my mind completely void of words, only colors, lights and sounds. There are times when I’m talking to someone, then I just lose the ability to speak English, instead opting for something that sounds like a domesticated animal.
#65
Sometimes when I have something moderately important to do, I dream about it so my brain convinces me I’ve already done it and therefore don’t have to wake up just yet.
#66
I can hear myself speaking in my own head. If I want it to be more clear I just mouth the words I’m thinking. If I have a song playing in my head I can hear the original artists voice NO MATTER WHAT
#67
Put hummus on pizza. Pretty sure it’s just me
#68
Whenever I get stresses i’ll just start daydreaming. I’ll go completely still and sometimes I forget to breather during that too. I also sometimes look at my face in the mirror until it becomes weird.
#69
Everything in my mind is in a dark, dusty library/filling room. sometimes things don’t aline properly, and i have to hide in a dark room in my mind to calm down. Music helps, sometimes, but if i cannot find the right song, it just makes things worse.
#70
Collect furbys…
#71
*letting out a dark seceet of mine here*
i roleplay on roblox, mostly there but on a few online forums aswell. i stopped telling people cause i got called some real nasty names, but i do it to escape from reality. To have the life ive always wanred. To vent my feelings into a character that it doesnt matter what happens to them. I mostly rp on warrior cats ultimate edition, but sometimes on wolves life 3.
#72
When I’m nervous I make my tongue go flat and tall. When I’m anxious I insult people. Idk why
#73
When I think of the months, say I’m looking forward to an event a year from now, I “see” them like a mountain slope, cascading downhill to December 31, then whoop! Up like a rise in the stock market with January, to begin the move downhill all over again.
#74
eat the same snack at snack time every day for like 1 month and then not eat that again for a long time
or just eating the same food
who does that
#75
when i’m embaressed i go like hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm and i get louder and i also dance to songs in my head and i got in trouble for doing it lol
#76
I dont know how to describe this but I will act out scenarios in my head while listening to music,reading a book or just in general. Ill pace my room for hours and hours inserting myself into fictional scenes or acting out fantasies
#77
i see music as colors
American Idiot is blue with red spots
Basket Case is greenish yellow
etc
#78
If I feel sad or lonely I’ll pretend I’m surrounded by my favorite fictional characters and they’re all encouraging me and stuff. I am friends with real people but the fictional characters get me like no one else does. It helps me sort out my feelings and problems.
#79
1. Doing things to a rhythm, like drying my hands and random stuff like that
2. Tapping the walls in specific places as I walk by, and if I’m walking too fast and miss a spot I’ll feel weirdly unsatisfied and then have to go back and tap it again
#80
I have multiple things:
• I used to drink hot chocolate all throughout summer.
• I Can make my whole body shake like I’m having a seizure… I only recently could because of a Tap skill I learned.
• I enjoy eating vegetables with candy, Ex: carrots and Kit Kats.
• I Can make this clam shape (or clover shape) with my tongue. I Can also only whistle by sticking my tongue out in a burrito shape.
• Aaaand… hmm… there was another… (looking at others’ entries for inspiration) AH, yes. When I read license plates, I look at the number and letters and form words that help me remember them better, whether it’s a real word or not.
• I’ve developed a habit where if I have nothing to do I will: Recite the alphabet in ASL, rotate my forearm rapidly, tilt my head to the right to pop my spine there (awful I know, I wanna explain why I do that), or mumble my thoughts out loud.
• I tilt my head to the right because… hmm… well, it started when I heard my uncle was getting surgery for his jaw, since he got punched there younger and it was still bothering him… at that news, I inexplicably twitched my jaw to the right, making a satisfying popping sound. For at least a year I did that as my nervous habit, until lockdown occurred and left… somehow I emerged with the neck popping habit, and it will always pop at least a little when I tilt my head. I used to do it a lot, and I think it scared people lol
#81
I collect cat photos that I find on the internet, whether funny or cute. And when I’m having a bad day, I scroll through them.
#82
When I snap out of a daydream my head snaps to the side
#83
I have staring contests with my turtles and doggo, and I usually lose to the turtles because they don’t really blink that much. Tried to do the same with my two cats but they apparently believe it is rude to stare at them (true tho)
#84
I’m very weird and have several things but the top 3 are that I can wiggle both my pinky toes on command without moving any of my other toes, when I write or draw my head tilts to the side without fail, and I can flip both my elbows to face the wrong way! Anyone else?
#85
In the right situation I can literally entertain myself for hours just daydreaming (hyperfantasia) but the second I go to try and do something like play a video game or watch tv my brain just stops and I have to go do something else within 20 minutes or i get bored. I write a lot but I have to have a youtube video playing on the side of my screen while I write, because it keeps my brain entertained while I write. I knit while watching tv with my friend or family because I will get distracted otherwise and stop watching. I take activities like drawing or cross stitching into theaters to watch movies because I literally can’t focus on them without another brainless task keeping me focused. But if I try knitting, drawing, etc without the tv, the movie, the YouTube video, i get bored easily and will quit. I can’t sleep sometimes because I get so distracted, and I don’t hyperfocus on anything. Going on long flights is a nightmare for me because I can’t use any of my usual focusing methods and I end up switching between things every five minutes for however long the flight takes. Its an actual nightmare and it means I take triple the time to finish a task. I assume i must have some form off adhd but I don’t think its meant to be so bad that I literally cannot maintain focus on anything without having multiple things entertaining me. None of my friends with adhd are this bad, and they can hyperfocus, a skill which i am unable to attain. I honestly don’t know why I am like this. I can’t get a diagnosis because its apparently very likely that I sugger from adhd and I can’t become a pilot with adhd. I honestly don’t know.
#86
when i’m planning to tell someone something, first i have to go to the mirror and see what i look like saying it. then i have to turn from the side and see what my side profile looks like while i say if. then the other side. and the worst part is, i say it out loud. so you can imagine the amount of times someone has walked in on me doing that. i usually just laugh it off while my face goes as red as a tomato, but i know i really need to stop this because it’s embarrassing to get caught doing it, it’s very unnecessary, and it lowers my self esteem. sometimes, AFTER i say something to someone, i have a chance i will go to the nearest mirror and check how i looked saying that.
maybe i’m just extremely self conscious which explains why i always feel the need to make sure i look good?
#87
Me and also a friend; we can do some weird trick with a lens in our eyes that allows us to lose focus in our eyes and refocus when we’re done. 👀
Also, its mostly me, but sometimes my eyes randomly black out for a few seconds. It always terrifies me because I wonder if I’m going blind or something, but thankfully I never do. Happens a lot with her periferal (oof i cant spell) vision too.
#88
When I read fiction, I see and hear everything like I am there.
Discovered this was not normal when as a small child one of my comic books was made into a cartoon and I said, “that’s not what they sound like” the first time I saw the cartoon, and my family all laughed at me.
It does enable me to read very quickly with good understanding, almost glancing at a page or just scanning down it.
#89
I’m sure I’m not the only one but I’ve never met anyone else who does this.
I have the uncannily ability to make awkward situations even more awkward. I laugh when things are awkward or the situation feels uncomfortable. I accidentally backed into your car… laugh. I think someone broke into your house… laugh. A good example is one time I broke the door to a skid steer at work, it literally shattered in my hand when I tried to pull it closed. At the time it was just my Forman and I on the site. So the next day when the big boss came back and I had to tell him, my Forman made sure to tell me NOT TO LAUGH when I explained what happened. It didn’t work. I still ended up chuckling at the end. And then had to apologize and explain myself and then laughed again. This is just one example of many moments I made even more awkward for myself!! And I look like a total jerk for it. I swear I’m a super nice and genuine person. I just despise the way it feels!
#90
I smack my fast food burgers before unwraping them, then lick the excess condiments off the edges.
I also eat all the way around in a circle saving the middle for last.
Tbh I do it to squish out any condiments that would have dripped while eating.
#91
I’m ambidextrous when shooting, no matter if it’s meant to be ambidextrous or not. My accuracy is just about the same either way too.
#92
I associate random things with each other: 7, two straight black lines and smooth gray stones all go together for instance
When I’m in a car, I put my teeth together when there’s a stretch of just nature and no human interference (poles, fence, etc.) to “capture” that spot–I don’t know why I do it I just do
I constantly have a song in my head and usually I have to have it in sync with something going on around me–one of the weird ones is the blinker lights on cars I always find a song where the beats line up with the blinks
I move my bottom set of teeth up and down when there’s an elevation change and I’m in the car
When I write anything, everything has to fit inside the aesthetic. I’m writing something set it rural Scotland and I’m so hung up on the grass that I can’t have a redhead in the story because the character wouldn’t fit inside the aesthetic I created. It’s really annoying because I think there should be a redhead but there just can’t. Also no combat boots on black rocks by the sea
#93
I work from home and schedule radiology appointments for patients I sometimes wave to my computer as I am saying bye to the caller.
#94
I write privately about a public figure that is stalking me.
#95
I change how I act depending on who I’m around. Not even on purpose, it just happens
#96
Mix mayo and kecthup and mustard togerther
#97
I’m very weird and have several things but the top 3 are that I can wiggle both my pinky toes on command without moving any of my other toes, when I write or draw my head tilts to the side without fail, and I can flip both my elbows to face the wrong way! Anyone else?
#98
I’m very weird and have several things but the top 3 are that I can wiggle both my pinky toes on command without moving any of my other toes, when I write or draw my head tilts to the side without fail, and I can flip both my elbows to face the wrong way! Anyone else?
#99
I’m very weird and have several things but the top 3 are that I can wiggle both my pinky toes on command without moving any of my other toes, when I write or draw my head tilts to the side without fail, and I can flip both my elbows to face the wrong way! Anyone else?
#100
I have a few
1. I’ll draw a character just randomly and in the next five minutes I’ll have their entire backstory, their friends, their world, what they’re doing that day, and their schedule
2. I repeat things that people say. like if someone says “goodbye lophi” I will also say “goodbye lophi”
3. I can wiggle my ears
4. I’m double jointed in both my shoulders
5. everything has to have a personality see that table he was made of a rare tree and has experienced it all and now he’s just trying to get back the the forest to die in peace
6. I write left handed but I do everything else with my right hand
there’s more but I can’t remember it.
#101
I randomly create stories in my mind and say “I’ll make a story or a show about this!” Start writing, and forget it after about a day or 2, maybe a week if lucky I remember lol
#102
I cry when I drop off my kids on the first day of school. Every year. My oldest is in 11th grade. And by cry, I mean sob, weep, it’s not pretty.
#103
I have 9 diffrent laffs. yes, i counted them. each for a seperate occasions.
#104
I have to read the entire pamphlet that comes with prescription meds. All of it. Also, I have to read the manual to whatever it is I just bought before setting it up, operating it, etc… doesn’t matter that I already know how to use the hair bleach/color and have been doing my hair for the last 36 yrs. I know the instructions are still the same, I still have to read them first.
#105
occult worship
#106
i will make strange little squeaky noises and not notice to the point where i get yelled at
i assign everything and everyone a color, number, letter, and special things/people get a shape.
i have multiple people in my head that have nothing to do with me and they have lots of conversations about things and i am rarely invited into them (jokes on them i can hear all of it hehe 😈)
i associate almost everything with music (as in the ticking of a clock or the lines in the road)
and much, much more
Follow Us