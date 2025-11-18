40 Of The Weirdest Gifts, Perfect For That One Friend You Just Can’t Shop For

We all have that one weird friend who seems impossible to shop for. If you don’t, you probably are the weird friend! Regardless, these gifts are the perfect find for everyone who is a little odd, strange, or unhinged. They might not be super useful but they are guaranteed to get more than a few laughs when your friend rips off the wrapping. So let’s go shopping!
#1 Make Your Left Shark Fantasy Come True With This Shark Blanket Hoodie Onesie
Review: “This has to be the best purchase I have made. Not only is this comfy, and warm. But is so much fun. I bought three, one for me and one for my two daughters. We have thoroughly enjoyed running around on the beach with them.” – Amee M. Johnson
Image source: amazon.com, Hill
#2 This Bubble Machine Gun Is For Everyone You Know Who Is Still A Kid At Heart
Review: “Bubble Gun worked great, and really produces a lot of bubbles. Easy to use and convenient bubble packs come with it to make solution.” – Adam L.
Image source: amazon.com, alondra
#3 You Won’t Turn Into Picasso Overnight, But At Least This 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book Will Keep Your Hands Busy
Review: “My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!” – Annie
Image source: amazon.com, Annie
#4 Silver Prosthetic Eye Jewelry : If You Like It Then You Should Have Kept An Eye On It
Review: “Amazing!!!! my favourite piece of jewellery” – Jo
Image source: etsy.com
#5 LEGO Rainbow Bricks Puzzle : Not The Best Gift For Your Color Blind Friends
Review: “I love how challenging this puzzle is, it’s time consuming which is perfect as we use this as a family to slow down and work together over days or weeks to put puzzles like this together! I love the happy and bright colors of Lego and would recommend this puzzle to every and anyone!” – 214
Image source: amazon.com, 214
#6 If Their Dog Has Just As Weird A Sense Of Humor As They Do, Get Them This The Toilet Water Dish
Review: “My visitors get a laugh when they see “Rosie’s” drinking bowl… It works perfectly.” – Alan
Image source: amazon.com, James C. White
#7 Catstronaut Slow-Rise Squishy Ball : This Is Pawfectly Weird Enough For Your Odd Friend
Review: “My son is a freshman in college and I purchased this as part of his Easter basket. He has a cat who resembles this one a ton. He also constantly jokes that the cat has interstellar connections. I figured this was the perfect funny gift that could also be utilized for finals! It was a hit!” – R9101
Image source: amazon.com, Kevin Hacke
#8 Rocktopus Fidget Toy : As If Dwayne With 2 Arms Wasn’t Scary Enough!
Review: “Great little novelty gift. As described and came quickly.” – Emma marland
Image source: etsy.com
#9 This Magnetic Goose Duck Key Holder Will Keep Your Keys Safe
Review: “My new goose friend holds my keys on the kitchen counter. He hasn’t dropped them once, and he makes me smile on my way out the door every morning.” – Alison
Image source: amazon.com, Alison
#10 You Know Things Are Bleak When A Positive Poo Needs To Lift Your Spirits
Review: “Absolutely amazing quality , matches exactly like the pictures and tbh I thought it was gonna be small but it wasn’t it’s quite big my friend absolutely loved it.” – Shaun Williams
Image source: etsy.com
#11 Pet Ghost In Bottle : For The Person That Has Everything
Review: “Honestly looks really cool and it arrived way sooner then I expected.” – dietz nuts
Image source: etsy.com
#12 You Know Exactly Which Friend Will Wear A Vintage-Looking Adult Badge
Review: “Beautiful pin! Arrived quickly- happy with it!” – Sarah Logue
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Get Gummy Bear Bandages For That Friend Who Always Has A Million Cuts And Bruises
Review: “These are super cute. There are six different colors. The tin they come in is so cute, and will make a fun little trinket holder. I put one on just to see if they have a good adhesive, and if they’re easy to remove. Everything seems good so far.” – Sarah B.
Image source: amazon.com, Sarah B.
#14 This Automatic Watering System For House Plant Is For Everyone Who Keeps Sending Their Plants To The ER
Review: “This is such a fun/funny novelty way to keep plants hydrated, especially for the “overly dramatic “ plants. Comical and different instead of just using watering globes all the time.” – Ruth Edwards
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure : Although, Crazy Cat Lady Has Become More Of A Goal Than An Insult
Review: “I got this for my sister as a Christmas present a few years ago she has lots of cats. She laughed her butt off and it sits in her office to this day!” – susan
Image source: amazon.com, Z. Meeks
#16 Giant Rubber Duck : Teach Them To Be Weird From A Young Age
Review: “OMG, this large rubber duckie is freakin’ ADORABLE! I got this for my duck-loving toddler to put in his Easter basket.” – Sarah
Image source: amazon.com, CC
#17 This Woven Rainbow Pig Bag Says “I’m Bringing Home The Bacon”
Review: “This little bag is beautiful! I’m so excited to give it to my friend for her birthday!” – Jillian Kim
Image source: etsy.com
#18 Snail Spa Headband : Even Some Girly-Girls Are Weird
Review: “These headbands and wrist guards are adorable and fun. Very comfortable as well.” – pickyconsumer99
Image source: amazon.com
#19 The Shave & Play Darbie Does Not Discriminate
Review: “My sister laughed so much when her doll arrived! Funny birthday gift!” – mary mcdermott
Image source: etsy.com
#20 This Belly Pack Turns The Dad Bod Into High Fashion
Review: “Bought this as a White Elephant gift for a party I went to. It looks very real and is hysterical. I stuffed it with Budweiser in a can to really top off the look.” – Amanda J.
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda J.
#21 If You Didn’t Quite Get Your Summer Body Ready In Time, This Kitchen Apron Will Help You Out
Review: “This made making tamales a little easier considering how much went into making them! Definitely made people smile!” – MrBigg87
Image source: amazon.com, MrBigg87
#22 Custom Face Socks Are A Shoe-In For Being The Best Gift
Review: “I was skeptical but these turned out to be really good quality and appearance! They were a super fun gift.” – Michelle
Image source: amazon.com, Farmher
#23 Mop Slippers Put Your Multi-Tasking Abilities To The Test
Review: “Honestly I bought these as a joke for a Christmas gift exchange. But I ended up like in them and keeping one pair and gifting a few others! Everyone has sent me pics of them wearing them and it’s hilarious and fun. I’m glad I could bring some laughs and function at the same time!” – JEDIMOMME
Image source: amazon.com, Kim
#24 Chicken Egg Night Light : Which Came First, The Chicken Or Electricity?
Review: “Bought this for a friend really as a gag gift. She laughed and really liked it. Goal achieved!” – Doobee3
Image source: amazon.com, Cole
#25 Keep Exactly One Meatball Safe In This IKEA Key & Coin Purse
Review: “Absolutely LOVE this coin purse from IKEA! Super happy I found this. Highly recommend. Great quality and price is excellent. So many compliments on it.” – Michelle
Image source: amazon.com, Yana
#26 This CVS Receipt Scarf Is Pretty Spot-On
Review: “I saw this under comical gifts and I’m telling you it is the cutest thing ever :-) the other day I wore them to CVS to pick up a prescription and you wouldn’t believe it looks and the comments I got! I was the belle of the ball :-) it’s good size and it’s really warm though being lightweight. It really is cute it’s amazing :-)” – stephanie
Image source: amazon.com, Darren’s Sister
#27 Crab Silicone Utensil Rest : Let Sebastian Lend You A Helping Claw When Cooking
Review: “This is such a fun little tool. Works perfectly for what it’s designed for, is well made from great material, and looks absolutely adorable in the kitchen.” – Chris C.
Image source: amazon.com, Jackson Phrakousonh
#28 Rubber Lips Wall Hanging : We Know The Walls Have Ears, But Do They Have Lips?
Review: “Just as imagined. My husband loves oddities and this fits in perfectly.” – Kaila Branfield
Image source: etsy.com
#29 This Shrek Toothpaste Cap Is For Everyone Who Regularly Yells “Get Out Of My Swamp!”
Review: “Got this shrek looking toothpaste cap/dispenser for my buddy as a funny gift.” – Amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, etsy.com
#30 Handerpants Are For People Prone To Accidents
Review: “Got these as a gag gift for a Christmas party. Everyone got a good laugh, but they are also functional as a layering piece!” – JFS
Image source: amazon.com, Lindsey Troiano
#31 Be Honest, Who Hasn’t Dreamt Of Having A Nic Cage Magnet
Review: “I got this as a birthday gift for a friend who has a somewhat unsettling obsession with Nick Cage. The details are incredible, it’s such a unique idea, and as mentioned, when I asked if it could be shipped earlier to ensure it be delivered on time, the seller was more than accommodating.” – Summer Creech
Image source: etsy.com
#32 Cat Napkins Are A Must For Any Feline Lover
Review: “Came across these by accident. So fun! Graphics are great. They will make anyone smile. But…a person who loves cats will truly grin ear to ear.” – Ms. Libby
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Sunny The Blobfish Squishy Toy : The Ultimate Pick-Me-Up
Review: “This was a gift for my son and he loves it. It’s so cute I want one for myself for my desk!” – Sara Leuenberger
Image source: amazon.com, Holly C.
#34 Baby Speed Bag Toy : If You Are Raising A Million Dollar Baby
Review: “It is great gift for a parent who works out and you just want the baby to have a little reminder of that!!” – terry
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Bring Some Laughs Back To The Workplace With This Wild Office Possum
Review: “I don’t know what possessed me to buy an office possum but I have not regretted it once. It makes us laugh every time we find him hiding in the office (coat sleeves, trash cans… you name it). The bendy arms help him hide literally anywhere. We can’t stop laughing, so worth it.” – Brianne Kaufman
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Pink Shrek Tapestry : Just Because You Want People Out Of Your Swamp, Doesnt Mean You Can’t Be Fabulous While Doing So!
Review: “I’m so excited to use this as a flag for upcoming festivals!” – Jessica Faircloth
Image source: etsy.com
#37 Sprinkle Donut Throw Pillow : Do You Have A Cop Friend With An Upcoming Birthday?
Review: “This pillow is amazingly soft & comfortable. The print was excellent.” – Jax
Image source: amazon.com, Realm of Nova
#38 Lobster Slippers Are All The Rage Down By The Coast
Review: “Exactly like the picture, shockingly comfortable, a steal for the price, perfect size, and I could go on and on! I have nothing but good things to say about these slides and would rate them a 10/10!” – Jennifer
Image source: amazon.com, Theresa
#39 Solid Milk Chocolate Birthday Gift : The Perfect Combo Of Puns, Sarcasm, And Chocolate
Review: “You can never go wrong with quality chocolate in the shape of poo!” – Gillian
Image source: etsy.com
Follow Us