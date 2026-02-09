Daily Guess The Country Game: Test Your Geography Skills In 8 Guesses (#2)

by

Think you know the world better than Google Maps?
Guess the Country challenges your geography instincts by turning cold facts into clever clues. Each guess gives you feedback on how close you are — distance, direction, population, size, and even flag colors — helping you zero in on the mystery nation before you run out of tries.

Simple to play, weirdly addictive, and humbling in the best way.

Missed the last puzzle? Check it out here!

How It Works?

You have a limited number of guesses to find the hidden country, and every guess reveals helpful clues like the distance and direction from the correct answer, population and area comparisons, and flag color matches. Use logic, geography knowledge, and elimination to narrow it down. Guess correctly to win, learn something new along the way, and share in the comments how many guesses and how much time you needed.

A little hint…

A slender land where mountains lean into the ocean, where deserts glow at one end and ice waits at the other, and copper veins run through both soil and story.

Not the widest. Not the oldest. But stretched just enough to hold nearly every climate, every horizon, and more contrast than its size should allow.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
