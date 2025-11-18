As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn’t Dare To Go

Hi, my name is Monika. I am a Polish traveler and pro hitchhiker who travels on the verge of common sense and a tight budget. In the past 10 years of traveling the world, I have hitchhiked alone through countries considered by many as dangerous. I have been to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Congo, Angola, Sudan, and more.
Find my adventures on Instagram.
More info: Instagram
#1 Hitchhiking A Ride In Bamyan, Afghanistan
#2 Chilling With Himba, Namibia
In the background, you can spot my tent.
#3 Crossed Democratic Republic Of Congo From West To East
#4 2nd Highest Waterfall In Africa Kalambo Falls
I walked 40 km through the forest alone to get there.
#5 Posing With Henna During Mehendi Celebrations In Pakistan
#6 Spent 3 Weeks On A Barge Going Upstream River Congo
#7 My Tent In A Kenyan Village
#8 In Sudan
#9 Pitched My Tent On A Viewing Point To Blyderiver Canyon In South Africa
#10 All Alone Next To The Meroe Pyramids In Sudan
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us