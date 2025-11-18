As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn’t Dare To Go

by

Hi, my name is Monika. I am a Polish traveler and pro hitchhiker who travels on the verge of common sense and a tight budget. In the past 10 years of traveling the world, I have hitchhiked alone through countries considered by many as dangerous. I have been to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Congo, Angola, Sudan, and more.

#1 Hitchhiking A Ride In Bamyan, Afghanistan

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#2 Chilling With Himba, Namibia

In the background, you can spot my tent.

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#3 Crossed Democratic Republic Of Congo From West To East

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#4 2nd Highest Waterfall In Africa Kalambo Falls

I walked 40 km through the forest alone to get there.

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#5 Posing With Henna During Mehendi Celebrations In Pakistan

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#6 Spent 3 Weeks On A Barge Going Upstream River Congo

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#7 My Tent In A Kenyan Village

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#8 In Sudan

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#9 Pitched My Tent On A Viewing Point To Blyderiver Canyon In South Africa

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

#10 All Alone Next To The Meroe Pyramids In Sudan

As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn&#8217;t Dare To Go

