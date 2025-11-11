Chicken Sails Around The World With Her Human (VIDEO)

Source: Youtube
24-year-old Guirec Soudée from Brittany, France took a chicken named Monique on a 39ft boat with him on his trip around the world 2 years ago. They have already crossed the Atlantic and are now in Greenland. Not only does she lay about 6 eggs a week even in the most extreme conditions, but she also surfs, swims, and catches flying fish that land on deck. She even skateboards (when on the ground) with Soudée! They are the best of friends!
