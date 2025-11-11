Chicken Sails Around The World With Her Human (VIDEO)

by

Source: Youtube

24-year-old Guirec Soudée from Brittany, France took a chicken named Monique on a 39ft boat with him on his trip around the world 2 years ago. They have already crossed the Atlantic and are now in Greenland. Not only does she lay about 6 eggs a week even in the most extreme conditions, but she also surfs, swims, and catches flying fish that land on deck. She even skateboards (when on the ground) with Soudée! They are the best of friends!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Pursuit of Love: Period Drama Fanatics, Converge
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2021
Korra, in a box - Can't wait for action figure Korra
The Legend of Korra: Unraveling the Past and the Search for Korra
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2012
Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Her Friends Watch Bonnie Blue’s Infamous Documentary
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
Nonso Anozie: A Journey Through His Top Television Roles
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 16-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
I Redesign Album Covers To Fit In Different Styles And Eras
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.