Guy Takes Pictures Of Car License Plates Outside Planned Parenthood To Later ‘Educate’ Women At Their Homes

In scenes reminiscent of the ‘morality police’ found in groups like the Taliban, a man in Tucson, Arizona has taken it upon himself to ‘reeducate’ women who visit the local Planned Parenthood office. The vigilante pro-lifer, identified as Jordan Hart, has openly admitted to taking license plate photos of people entering the facility, so he can track them down to their homes to bring ‘awareness and truth’ about abortion.
Facebook group Planned Parenthood Baby Parts Emporium brought people’s awareness to Jordan’s ‘protest,’ pointing out that although local police are aware of his activities, they are unable or unwilling to do anything about it.
This is a comment Jordan made himself that was also posted to the same group, it proves he’s well aware of his actions.
How certain people can advocate violence, war and the proliferation of guns while claiming to be ‘pro-life’ is a baffling phenomenon.
The same people who are convinced that they are bravely fighting on the ‘battlefield for souls’ in a ‘spiritual crusade’ against abortion are always the first to demand that universal healthcare be taken away from poor families, that people fleeing conflict should be turned away at the border, or that sensible gun control laws should be avoided at all costs.
When living, sentient children have their lives tragically taken away from them in one of the multiple school shootings across the USA, the stock response is to offer ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Perhaps the solution to the abortion issue should be ‘thoughts and prayers’ too, rather than stalking and harassing women for their choice of what they do with their own bodies?
People’s responses to Jordan’s post restore our faith in humanity somewhat, with many commenters pointing out that the work of Planned Parenthood goes far beyond abortions. They give a great deal of help to struggling young families and offer healthcare services like cancer screenings, birth control, vaccines and advice on sexual health issues, too.
What do you think? Have you visited a Planned Parenthood office or clinic before? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments!
