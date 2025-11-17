45 Times People Showed Their Creativity And Skill When It Came To Embroidery (New Pics)

How is your summer going so far? We’re sure that most of you have packed schedules with exciting activities, so you can’t complain about boredom. However, for those of you who value alternative ways of relaxation and are seeking ideas for what to do on those long summer days, we’re here with a list full of inspirations.
We present you with a collection of creative artworks shared by the Reddit community Embroidery. The headline on the main page states, “Embroidery: When you don’t know whether to make art or stab something,” suggesting that this activity may not only be suitable for artists seeking a creative outlet but also for those who want to channel their focus and thoughts into something with highly satisfying effects.
#1 Some Love For Microbes
Image source: iLabrador
#2 This Is A Cute Hand Embroidered Chipmunk Brooch I Made Recently
Image source: DariaMart
#3 Graduation Cap From Nursing School. Took About 30 Hours, Hand Embroidered, Beadwork, And Felt
Image source: yourholmedog
#4 Reference Photo And Embroidery Work Mash Up. She’s So Cute
Image source: moodypiscestarot
#5 My 3rd Project Is Complete, Aside From Cleaning Up The Back
Image source: Markiejean_xo
#6 My Fingers Are Still Intact But Barely :) French Knot Labyrinth Pattern By Nomadembroideryco On The Back Of A Denim Jacket! Already Thinking About What To Add To It Next
Image source: samsquatch1590
#7 Portrait Of A Slightly Annoyed Cat
Image source: cremepat
#8 Cobi In The Park By Me
Image source: pearpeachplums
#9 Stitched This Screamy Boi For A Friend’s Birthday. I’ll Never Work With Sulky Metallic Threads Again
Image source: tdgonex
#10 Tiny Strawberries & Even Tinier Bees
Image source: jadeillustrates
#11 Tiny Landscapes In Progress
Image source: jadeillustrates
#12 Skull Of A Skeleton With Burning Cigarette By Vincent Van Gogh Embroidery
Image source: HistoryBeautiful3701
#13 Beautiful Work
Image source: InvertednippIes
#14 Just Finished My Fancy Pie!
Image source: fancyhairbrush
#15 My First Self-Design Black Work Embroidery I Ever Did. It Took Me 33h. Hoop 22cm, Aida 14ct, Dmc 699 & 4210
Image source: effy_pl
#16 Baba Yaga’s House Embroidery I Just Finished!
Image source: holfwaley666_
#17 Grackle Embroidery; I Decided To Try Using Some Of My Stash Of Old Sewing Thread That Is Too Brittle For The Machine; It Worked Great!
Image source: 9-year-cicada
#18 T-Rex Shirt For My Nephew
Image source: Mutausbruch
#19 My Embroidered Io Moth
Image source: HistoryBeautiful3701
#20 First Try At 3D Embroidery With A Wire
Image source: summerchild__
#21 Jessica Long Chickadee Pattern With Additional Stumpwork. Quite Fun
Image source: DJDRSquee
#22 This Is One Of My Favorite Miniature Custom Embroidery. I Used 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons And Threads
Image source: BogdanaProts
#23 Snow Angel! Enjoyed Stitching The Different Textures But Stitching A Person For The First Time Was Challenging
Image source: jellosquash
#24 Ramen Bowl!
Image source: Reasonable-East6471
#25 Spine Pt. 1 Of 2
Image source: kimberlypied
#26 A Snail Using A Mushroom As An Umbrella From The Rain. Made This Design Up As I Went And I Think It Came Out Pretty Good!
Image source: Emily1214
#27 Fox And The Hound
Image source: No_Efficiency1004
#28 My First Hoop Embroidery Design!
Image source: marisaiws
#29 Started In March And I Am Hooked. These Are My Latest Four
Image source: fresh_new_ideas
#30 Obsessed With This Pattern From Stainedglassstitch On Etsy! It Was A Joy To Stitch
Image source: lilbean9720
#31 Miniature Custom Wedding Bouquet Embroidered With 2mm And 4 Mm Silk Ribbons
Image source: BogdanaProts
#32 Lil Wip! Anatomical Drawing From The 1800s
Image source: pansexualpuns
#33 Just Earned My Masters Degree And Went All Out On My Graduation Cap
Image source: _shieldmaiden_
#34 I Hand-Embroidered Some “Motivational” Messages
Image source: rebordacao
#35 Finally Finished My Mollymauk Tealeaf Coat
Image source: LoxiraCosplay
#36 Beauty And The Beast Stained Glass
Image source: Memory_Recall
#37 My Recent Bird Embroideries
Image source: MissPennyEmbroidery
#38 Introducing My Cats As King Bubba And General Miles!
Image source: Lil_Beez
#39 All The White Stitches Are Done, Now For The Climbing Roses And Objects In The Windows
Image source: Ruggiero_baby
#40 Just Finished This Mirrorball For My Friend’s Studio! Almost Entirely Stitched With Metallic DMC Threads
Image source: danielalunp
#41 Mushrooms + Kitties, What More Could You Ask For??
Image source: No-Zone-3429
#42 “Shhh, I Think I Hear Something Outside Of The Tent”
Image source: Sourstitches
#43 April Showers
Image source: colormuse
#44 “You Know, A Girl In My Sorority, Tracy Marcinco Got A Perm Once. We All Tried To Talk Her Out Of It. Curls Weren’t A Good Look For Her. She Didn’t Have Your Bone Structure”
Image source: kenz024
#45 I Am Drawing And Stitching A Wild Animal On The Same Dress Every Week In 2023. Here Are Some Of My Latest Embroideries + The Dress!
Image source: brwnpaperbag
#46 I Love Creating Weird Creatures 😊
Follow Us