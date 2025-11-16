“All He Had To Do Was Hand Us The Food”: Chick-Fil-A Worker Throws Away Customer’s Food For Arriving At Closing Time

If you’ve never been to a Chick-fil-A before, the experience usually goes something like this: an extremely friendly and polite employee takes your order, responding only with “my pleasure” every time you thank them, you wait no more than a few minutes for your food, and then you are served some of the freshest chicken, fries, milkshakes, lemonade, etc. that you could ever imagine at a fast food restaurant. There might also be excited children running around like at any other fast food joint, but what is crucial to know about Chick-fil-A to understand the full scope of this story is how excellent their customer service is.
Earlier this month, one customer, Trizzyxdz on TikTok, shared a video of Chick-fil-A employees who were not acting on their best behavior. The TikTok shocked many viewers who are well aware of Chick-fil-A’s customer service reputation and sparked lots of discussions in the comments. Below, you can see Trizzy’s video, as well as some of the replies it has received, and let us know what you think about this situation in the comments section. And then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda piece about fast food employees, look no further than right here.
One Chick-fil-A customer recently shared a video of employees refusing to give him and his friend their order because they arrived at closing time
At any other fast food chain, this story might not be as interesting. But because Chick-fil-A employees typically appear to be on a very tight leash, it is surprising that any of them would feel comfortable showing sass to their customers. We don’t know for sure what time Trizzy and his friend showed up, so it is very possible that they arrived 5 minutes after closing time. But considering how strict the rules are for Chick-fil-A employees, I would guess that throwing away a customer’s food in front of them is not allowed.
For example, male employees of the chicken empire are not allowed to have hair longer than collar length and facial hair is strictly prohibited. Employees are also expected to remove almost all jewelry “with the exception of small earrings (no dangling styles), watches, and wedding bands” and conceal their tattoos. Even after employees decide to move on from Chick-fil-A, they are required to return their uniforms “clean and pressed”. In fact, the company reserves the right to withhold a previous employee’s final paycheck if they do not comply with this rule.
And lastly, the “my pleasure” rule. Apparently in the Chick-fil-A employee handbook, there is an informal set of rules about how employees should speak and act to keep up their reputation of “2nd Mile Service”, or particularly excellent customer service. Employees are not technically required to say “my pleasure”, but it is the only explicitly stated example of “2nd Mile Service” in the handbook. It’s working though because I have never been to a Chick-fil-A where I did not hear “my pleasure” about 15 times. It’s part of the experience, and I think if I did not hear it, I would be disappointed.
We’d love to hear your thoughts on this situation down below. Are you a fan of Chick-fil-A and shocked that an employee would ever act like this, or do you assume that there must be more to the story than customers arriving on time and being denied their food? Either way, I’m sure this video will not hurt Chick-fil-A’s business in any way. People just go crazy for that chicken and the (assumed) guarantee of great service. And finally, thank you for reading; it has been my pleasure to write this story for you.
Viewers are split about the situation, some say that the employees were acting petty while others say Trizzy should have arrived earlier
